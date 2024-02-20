State Minister Lundy calls special meeting with Disaster Consultative Committee in Grand Bahama

- Advertisement -

Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Disaster Risk Management, the Hon. Leon Lundy headed a special call meeting with the Grand Bahama Disaster Consultative Committee, February 15, 2024 on what was his first official visit to Grand Bahama since taking on his new portfolio.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Senator the Hon. Kirk Russell; Permanent Secretaries Joel Lewis and Marcellus Taylor; Disaster Reconstruction Authority Director Alex Storr; and National Emergency Management Agency Director Captain Stephen Russell were also in attendance.

The meeting, which included various department heads of the government, administrators, chief councillors and private partners, was held at the COLLAB Center in the Harold DeGregory Building and was called mainly to allow State Minister Lundy and his team to hear the concerns and challenges of the committee with a goal of devising a smooth contingency plan between the three major disaster management agencies under the newly formed Disaster Risk Management Authority.

State Minister Lundy and his delegation travelled to Grand Bahama to formally introduce himself and meet with teams on the ground, as well as get a first-hand look at on-going home repairs and operations throughout the island following Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

