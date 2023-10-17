State Of The Art Terminal Under Construction At St. Kitts RLB Airport.

- Advertisement -

Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts, is undergoing a major expansion with the construction of a new stairway and ramp that will make the transition of arriving passengers quicker and more efficient, and is also building a new departures terminal.

The newly passenger departure terminal, to be known as Gate 6, is expected to boost

the airport’s capacity to handle passengers and will offer more seating and some kind of entertainment that will create an more enjoyable experience for departing passengers.

Work has already started on the new gate terminal commenced construction with the

placement of a concrete ramp and staircase.

In the coming weeks, railings and other safety guards will be added.

On the inside, the bar area of the departure lounge has been moved to make room to install the new Departure Gate Terminal 6.

According to Building Maintenance Officer – Nigel Webbe, the RLB International Airport terminal building will continue to see multiple overhauls and reconfigurations to better accommodate more passengers. This will include more seats, repainting the Customs Baggage area and in the not-too-far future—the restoration of the VIP Lounge.

Over the last few years, SCASPA has been progressively continuing works at the RLB International

Airport under its major Airport Rehabilitation Project.

To date, completed phases of the overall project include–Phase I: rresurfacing of the Robert

Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport runway; inclusive of taxiways Bravo and Charlie.

Phase II of the airport’s rehabilitation project is expected to include: — resurfacing and

reinforcement of the apron to better accommodate large aircraft and the increased flow of airlift

traffic to and from the RLB International Airport.

The RLB Rehabilitation project is expected to transform the RLB international airport into a state-of-

the-art international superstructure.

During this transformation period, SCASPA is requesting that passengers show patience with disruptions that may occur during the construction work.