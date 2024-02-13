State-Recognized Funeral for the late Dr. Elwood Donaldson

Nassau, The Bahamas -- A State-Recognized Funeral was held for the late Dr. Elwood Donaldson, former Parliamentarian and Diplomat, at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets, on Friday, February 9, 2024.
