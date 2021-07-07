It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the extremely sad news of the assassination of the President of the Republic of Haiti, Mr. Jovenel Moïse. I also understand that the First Lady was also seriously injured in the attack and is now receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

On my own behalf and that of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I extend sincere condolences to the family and the people of Haiti and hope that they may find solace and comfort even during this traumatic and challenging time.

We condemn this heinous and cowardly act and hope that those responsible will soon be apprehended and brought to justice.

We pray for calm and that good reason will prevail. Let us continue to keep the people of our sister CARICOM Member State in our thoughts and prayers, and as a show of solidarity reach out to the Haitian population who have come to call St. Kitts and Nevis their home.