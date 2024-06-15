STEP In St. Kitts Denounces False Rumours About Hiring Freeze

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) in St. Kitts strongly denies the circulating false news regarding a supposed hiring freeze due to financial challenges, categorically stating that the information is completely untrue and misleading.

“STEP remains financially sound and continues to be committed to its mission of providing employment opportunities and skill development for the people of St. Kitts,” said the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister with responsibility for the STEP. “We are actively engaged in recruiting new participants to join our various training and employment initiatives.”

The origin of this false information is currently under investigation. The public is urged to rely on official STEP communication channels for accurate updates and announcements.

“We appreciate the community’s continued support and trust in our programme,” said Dr. Hanley.

For any inquiries or further information, persons are advised to contact the STEP office directly at 1-869-466-0413, send an email to sknstep@gov.kn, or visit the office located on the Bay Road, Basseterre.