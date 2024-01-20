Stiffer Penalties Recommended For Causing Death By Careless Or Dangerous Driving

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Stiffer penalties are being recommended for the offence of Causing Death by Careless Driving, which currently carries a maximum three-year sentence.

On the January 17 edition of InFocus, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Adlai Smith, noted that his office and the court have recommended that the penalty be reviewed.

“We think that should be increased because it is too low, especially considering it is a death of a life,” Mr. Smith stated. “I’ve seen some less than stellar driving on the roads here in St. Kitts, if I may put it that way, and I think if we are not careful, we may have more road fatalities as a result.”

The DPP added that a similar review is necessary for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving. The maximum penalty for a court conviction is five years.

“It’s on the cards,” stated DPP Smith, noting that the Attorney General has set July as his deadline for implementing these and other recommendations as part of the criminal justice reform in St. Kitts and Nevis.