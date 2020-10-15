Mr Katayama planned to spend only a few days in Peru, but became stranded in the town of Aguas Calientes, near Machu Picchu, in mid-March because of coronavirus travel regulations.”He had come to Peru with the dream of being able to enter,” Mr Neyra said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

Mr Katayama was permitted to enter the ruins on Saturday with the head of the park “so that he can do this before returning to his country”, Mr Neyra said.

In a video recorded on top of Machu Picchu mountain, the tourist celebrated the long-awaited trip.

“This tour is truly amazing, thank you,” said Mr Katayama.