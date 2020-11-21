BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Package deliveries to people while they are in quarantine are allowed, but are guided by strict protocols to ensure that undesirable and illegal items are not smuggled into designated facilities.

At the November 18 COVID-19 briefing, Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, said that all items must be securely packaged and properly labelled. The label must include the name of the person it is intended for and the room number. The items must also be thoroughly inspected by the security officers on site.

“The officers are asked to check all bags and containers or packages that are brought to the quarantine site,” said Samuel. He noted that the aim is to prevent the importation of any type of contraband.

Samuel said that some individuals are very confrontational with the authorities when they request to inspect a package.

“We have seen where persons are actually getting aggressive,” said Samuel. “They verbally insult our quarantine officers when the officer simply asks to open the bag to see what’s inside so that no contraband goes into the quarantine site,” said Samuel.

He appealed for “all to cooperate” with the officers and comply with the safety protocols.