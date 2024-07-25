Stronger Families Campaign Anticipated To “Gradually Transform” Communities

- Advertisement -

Nassau, The Bahamas – Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles K. LaRoda, said it is his fervent prayer that the ministry’s year-long ‘Stronger Families Campaign’ will resonate so deeply throughout the country that there will be a gradual transformation in communities everywhere.

“One where conflict would be resolved without violence; where guns would be put down; where our young men and women would see value in an honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work; where young persons would be responsible in the choices they make, recognizing that every decision has a consequence — be it good or bad.”

Minister LaRoda’s comments came during a church service held (Monday, July 22) for staff members of the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting as part of the activities commemorating National Family Week throughout The Bahamas. The service was held at Bahamas Harvest Church, RND Plaza.

Minister LaRoda told staff members that it was “only fitting” that they gathered as a staff, as a family, to launch National Family Week. He said the ministry seeks to rekindle a spirit of yester-year where family, though not blood, would assist one another.

“Today we assemble as family, not biologically related, yet a family. A group of people who spend a considerable amount of time together. In doing so, we create bonds; great friendships are sparked, some becoming life-long. Therefore, it is only fitting that as we launch National Family Week, we gather as a staff to give thanks to the Almighty for all he has done and continues to do for us, and to seek his guidance and support of our future efforts as we commence a new fiscal year.

“Our Ministry is the heartbeat of the nation. We must be felt by those in need, yet we too require rejuvenation and yes, prayers. As family, you care for each other. When one is weak, we support them. It is in their greatest hour of need that you should solidify the family ties and collectively provide assistance.

“Our Ministry seeks to rekindle a spirit of yesteryear where the family, though not blood, would assist one another; they included neighbours, godparents, good friends of your parents who you respectfully called ‘aunty and uncle.’

“It is my fervent prayer that as we partner with the Christian Council to spread the message of fostering stronger families, that each of you will take a moment to think of how, in your own way, you can help to build a stronger family unit,” Mr. Laroda added.

Scheduled for July 25-31, National Family Week will serve as the cornerstone of the Ministry’s Stronger Families Campaign. The Campaign is designed to strengthen the family structure at the community and national level, a structure which officials say has been placed under threat, and weakened over time by way of increased levels of abuse, violent crime, disasters, divorce and financial challenges, among others.