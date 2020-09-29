CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– Twenty-five fabric face masks were donated to the staff at the Nevis Branch of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board (SSB) by budding entrepreneur Ms. Zwena Jones of Zee’s Exquisite Apparel Line (ZEAL) to help in the fight against COVID-19.

SSB Senior Branch Manager, Mr. Donovan Herbert, expressed gratitude to Ms. Jones during a ceremony at the branch office at Pinney’s Estate on September 25.

“Ms. Jones took action during the COVID crisis,” said Herbert. “Very soon after the lockdown Ms. Jones came to the office with her mother, of course, and donated 25 masks to our staff, made with her own hands and her skills.

“The masks were needed at the time, our staff was extremely appreciative of the gesture,” said Herbert. “Today we want to put the spotlight on Ms. Jones and want the whole of St. Kitts and Nevis, more particular the citizens and residents of Nevis, to see a prime example of a wonderful young lady, doing something positive for our nation. Ms. Jones, I encourage you to keep that attitude. Keep that mind-set.”

Ms. Jones, a recipient of a Social Security Board scholarship, and a student of the Nevis Sixth Form College, noted that the donation was her way of giving back to the institution in a show of gratitude.

“It was a pleasure giving back to my scholarship donor…They have been contributing to my education journey for the past six years and I am forever grateful,” she said in response.