Amal Vasu, a twelve-year-old student at Basseterre High School, returned to his alma mater — the Tucker-Clarke Primary School — Tuesday to be recognized for earning a third-place finish in the Regional Finals of the 2019 Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Poster Competition.

A brief ceremony was organised where Mr. Vasu, as well as the school, each was presented with a US$1,000.00 cheque by Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, on behalf of the FCCA.

Vasu entered the Junior Division category of the competition held under the theme “Solutions for Ocean Pollution.” Minister Grant noted his submission was judged as one of the best among posters from 15 countries.

“That is timely because what we have happening today is a lot of sea pollution, a lot of plastics going … into the sea and really destroying the fish life,” Minister Grant said, highlighting the importance of protecting the oceans, and by extension the environment.

Caring for the environment, protecting historical sites, and learning about the many career opportunities in the tourism sector are just some of the many topics that are covered in the Tourism Education Awareness Programme. The initiative, launched in 2016, aims to ensure young people learn about various aspects of tourism to solidify the longevity of the industry.

The programme is being piloted in the Basseterre High School, and the Advanced Vocational Education Centre, as well as the Dr. William Connor, Sandy Point, Tyrell Williams, and Tucker Clarke Primary Schools.

Minister Grant congratulated the Tucker Clarke Primary School for being a member of the project and noted that the positive relationship between the Ministry of Tourism and the school, and encouraged students to continue participating in events that promote tourism awareness.