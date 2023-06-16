Students Find 3000 Year-Old Peruvian Mummy Under Lima Landfill.

By
Editor
-
Photo credit: Sky news. Hello World! A 3000-year-old mummy has been uncovered near Lima, Peru.
- Advertisement -

By Jonathan Mason-June 16th, 2023.

Archaeologists in Peru conducting an excabation at the site of a landfill  in the capital Lima have found a mummy they think could be around 3,000 years old.

Students from San Marcos University, who are helping with the dig, first spotted the mummy’s hair and skull.

Archaeologist Miguel Aguilar said they had removed eight tonnes of rubbish from the location before their careful search for historic remains began.

The mummy is thought to date back to the times of the Manchay culture.

The Manchay lived in the area around modern-day Lima from around 1500BC to 1000BC.

They are known for building U-shaped temples oriented towards the rising sun.

Mr Aguilar explained that the mummy had been placed in a tomb in the centre of such a U-shaped temple. He said the body had been laid out flat, which is characteristic for the Manchay culture of the “formative era”, around 3,000 years ago.

 

The body was wrapped in cloth made from cotton and vegetable fibers. Items buried with the body, including corn, coca leaves and seeds, are believed to have been part of an offering.

A mummy is a dead body which has been preserved from decay after being treated with substances and wrapped in cloth.

- Advertisement -