Students Find 3000 Year-Old Peruvian Mummy Under Lima Landfill.

The mummy is thought to date back to the times of the Manchay culture.

The Manchay lived in the area around modern-day Lima from around 1500BC to 1000BC.

They are known for building U-shaped temples oriented towards the rising sun.

Mr Aguilar explained that the mummy had been placed in a tomb in the centre of such a U-shaped temple. He said the body had been laid out flat, which is characteristic for the Manchay culture of the “formative era”, around 3,000 years ago.