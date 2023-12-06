Students Ring In The Christmas Season With Festival Of Carols

- Advertisement -

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training kicked off the Holiday season with its annual Festival of Carols programme Friday, December 1, 2023 at Church of God of Prophecy, East Street.

The event, which was attended by Deputy to the Governor General Ruby Ann Cooper-Darling, featured music educators and students of all age groups from schools in New Providence and Central Abaco with a virtual presentation.

Dominique McCartney-Russell, Acting Director of Education gave Christmas greetings.

The event, which focused on the theme “The Reason He Came”, included a musical selection by a combined high school band, congregational singing, scripture readings, prayers, various school choirs, a hand bell selection, a dance Christmas praise, an all-girls chorale by Centre for the Deaf, a solo and a skit.