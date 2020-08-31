BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– The Federation is happy to welcome a group of students from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) back to our community. This cohort follows the first group of students who returned to campus last month to complete a vital part of their education before entering the veterinary profession.

RUSVM has developed a robust plan for this return, which includes pre-screening for signs of COVID-19. Students will be tested for COVID-19 immediately before returning to the Federation and again upon arrival into St. Kitts. They will then commence a two-week quarantine period in on campus housing, under physician care and under the supervision of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and RUSVM Security.

Students will be tested for a third time at the end of quarantine. They will maintain social distancing guidelines and utilize personal protective equipment (PPE) once in person instruction begins.

The St. Kitts & Nevis government has been working closely with RUSVM to develop this comprehensive plan. This first step in a thoughtful return will assist the local economy in its recovery during this pandemic and allow us to develop a best practice as we prepare to welcome students and visitors to the island in the future.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the COVID-19 Task Force are collaborating with the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) to facilitate the return of the 7th semester students,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws. “Approximately 170 persons, including faculty and students, are expected to arrive via charter this week and all established COVID-19 protocols will be followed.”

“This is the second cohort of students returning to the Federation, after a successful execution of a similar plan in July,” said RUSVM Dean, Sean Callanan, MVB, CERTVR, MRCVS, Ph.D., FRCPATH, DIPLECVP. “Our partnership with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has been instrumental in facilitating a safe return for our students and all community members.”

The students will arrive on Sept. 2. The two-week quarantine will commence immediately.