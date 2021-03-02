CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Admiration has issued an upgrade regarding the series of short training course offered online by the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

The ITEC programmes conducted by the Government of India are diversified in areas of:

a) International E-training virtual course on the roll-out of COVID vaccine programme;

b) International public health management development programme;

c) Virtual training course on building nursing leadership for achieving universal health coverage and sustainable development goals;

d) Next-Generation Distribution System-Transmission towards Smart Grids;

e) E-governance strategies and best practices in India;

f) Technical, policy instruments and frameworks for shifting to renewable energy;

g) Natural resource management for sustainable rural livelihood;

h) Solar energy technologies;

i) Water transmission and distribution engineering;

j) Policies on biomedical devices;

k) Big data analytics for policy planners;

l) Data analytics for beginners;

m) Finance for non-finance background leaders;

n) Financial inclusion and development;

o) Financial instruments and issuance processes;

p) Entrepreneurship and small business development trainers/promoters;

q) Institutional planning and management for heads of educational institutions;

r) Management systems;

s) Promotion of start-ups in healthcare sector; and

t) Laboratory quality management systems and internal audit.

Interested persons must register online at least four days before the start of the course at https://www.itecgoi.in/index. All courses listed above commence in March, and each programme’s commencement date differs.