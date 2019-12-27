IXTEPEC, MEXICO - AUGUST 06: Central American immigrants arrive on top of a freight train on August 6, 2013 to Ixtepec, Mexico. Thousands of Central American migrants ride the trains, known as 'la bestia', or the beast, during their long and perilous journey north through Mexico to reach the United States border. Some of the immigrants are robbed and assaulted by gangs who control the train tops, while others fall asleep and tumble down, losing limbs or perishing under the wheels of the trains. Only a fraction of the immigrants who start the journey in Central America will traverse Mexico completely unscathed - and all this before illegally entering the United States and facing the considerable U.S. border security apparatus designed to track, detain and deport them. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico said Thursday it has found migrants riding on about half of trains inspected.

While the largest number of migrants were detained while walking — 41,649 between June and Dec. 22 — many migrants walk along tracks hoping to hop onto a passing train.

About 2,800 migrants were found hidden in trucks and almost 3,500 were detained aboard buses.

The government presented figures on its crackdown on migrants, which started in May.

So far in 2019, Mexico has detained 178,917 migrants, mainly Central Americans, and deported 84,327.

In the first 11 months of 2019, Mexico has received 66,915 asylum claims, more than double the 29,631 it received in all of 2018.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR