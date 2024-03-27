Successfully Passed Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, To Set New Standards In Health And Industry In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Consumer Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, expressed strong support for the newly passed Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, during the sitting of Parliament, on March 26. This pivotal legislation aims to establish the Medical Laboratories Council and provide for the licensing, monitoring, and inspection of medical laboratory operations, amongst other related matters.

Dr. Douglas highlighted the significance of the Bill.

“This Bill to some extent is in keeping with the intention of the government to bring comfort to people who would, from time to time, need to use the medical laboratory as part of the ongoing confirmation of diseases that would have been detected and also to a large extent to pursue investigation of such diseases as far as possible,” said Senior Minister Dr. Douglas.

He added that the Bill is part of a broader vision to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state, fostering not only service production in financial and hospitality sectors but also paving the way for advancements in the pharmaceutical industry.

“This is one of the areas that we have not tapped into yet. But I can give notice that it is our intention in particular… to make sure that St. Kitts and Nevis is open to attracting investment in the pharmaceutical industry and thus broadening the base that we would be utilising, not only in attracting investment dollars but in providing opportunities for employment for our young brilliant people who can be scientifically and medically minded,” Dr. Douglas stated.

The enactment of the Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, is a strategic move ensuring that the nation’s medical laboratories operate at the highest standards. It is anticipated that the establishment of a robust regulatory framework will attract investments in the pharmaceutical industry, leading to job creation and ensuring that products meet not only regional but international standards.

“The Bill is very important in terms of projecting St. Kitts and Nevis in the future, and of course, consolidating its efforts of attaining certain standards at the present day,” stated the trade minister, adding that the legislation marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards achieving excellence in healthcare and industrial development.

He said that with the successful passage of the Bill, St. Kitts and Nevis is set on a path to becoming a leading hub for medical and pharmaceutical innovation, ensuring the health and well-being of its citizens while fostering economic growth and development.