SUGAR BOYZ TAKE ON ST. MAARTEN IN CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE

The Sugar Boyz are off to Anguilla for the away leg of their match against Dutch St. Maarten in the Concacaf Nations League. The Sugar Boyz play St. Maarten on Thursday in Anguilla at 3 p.m. at the Raymond Guishard Stadium, followed by a return leg on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the SKNFA Technical Center.

The Sugar Boyz are looking to bounce back from adverse results from their first two Nations League matches and from all accounts, fans can expect better results in this round.

SKNFA Technical Director Lenny Taylor spoke about the team’s preparations ahead of their match on Thursday.

“These two matches are very, very important to us as we have not been quite successful in the previous two games. So, we’re concentrating and the coaches are working very, very hard and we expect to do well in Anguilla and the return game back here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Taylor said.

“We have made a few changes in the technical leadership. The players seem to be focused; we have been doing well… I am sure that they will be as sharp as the matches that we did prior to Gold Cup,” he added.

Mr. Taylor promised fans that the team would excel in these rounds of matches and make amends in the Nations League campaign. “The players understand that we need to get back on track and we’re satisfied with the difference in motivation and hard work and we should be back to our pre-Gold Cup form,” he said.