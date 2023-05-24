Sugar Mas 52 Set for December 15-January 2

- Advertisement -



SKN’s Sugar Mas 52 w ill be celebrated from FRIDAY DECEMBER 15, 2023 TO

TUESDAY JANUARY 2, 2024 . This announcement created an instant buzz among stakehold ers as it now gives Carnival Lovers over six (6) months to plan for the largest f estival in St Kitts Nevis.



Earlier this year, w hen answering questions regarding Sugar Mas 51, Minister of The Creative Economy, Hon. Samal Duggins stated, “We are already w ell engaged in the planning of our National Carnival for 2023/24. Unlike 22/23 where we were a bit late in our announcements, we want to start putting out things as early as June this year”.



The National Carnival Committee also launched the Sugar Mas 52 Slogan Contest. Residents a nd Nationals are encouraged to submit entries to info@skncarnival.com . Submissions should be creative, catchy, and not longer than ten (10) syllables. All slogans should be received by Thursday, June 15, 2023, to qualify. A cash prize of EC$500 .00 will be awarded to the winner.