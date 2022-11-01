Sugar Mas Back with Sponsors on Board for December’s Event

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Sugar Mas returns to its full format this year under the theme “Celebrate as One for Sugar Mas 51.” The marquee events of the Carnival celebrations will be staged between December 2, 2022, and January 3, 2023.

This year Carnival Committee has benefitted from the support of local and regional corporations to ensure a successful staging of the festival.

Gold Sponsor Carib Brewery (St. Kitts & Nevis) Limited, represented by Andre Amritt and Ajayi Dublin, handed over a cheque of EC$35,000 to the Chair of the National Carnival Committee, Miss Shannon Hawley.

In response, the National Carnival Committee said, “Carib has been an integral part of Carnival for many years and their annual injection spans several decades and has expanded to all private events held during the annual celebrations. Carib continues to be a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. The company’s support for youth and the various communities in sporting, educational and cultural activities is unmatched and unwavering.”

Meanwhile, Platinum Sponsor Azul Printers, represented by Gerhon Joseph and Oral Roberts, handed over a cheque of EC$50,000 to the Carnival Committee.

Carnival Chair Shannon Hawley expressed her pleasure with the magnitude of Azul Printers’ contribution and encouraged others in the private sector to emulate the printing company in giving back to the community.

The National Carnival Committee said, “preparations for Sugar Mas 51 are in high gear and revelers should expect one month of the traditional folkloric elements mixed with mas, major fetes and music.”