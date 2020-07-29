BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Department of Sports will not host its general sports developmental camp this year due to the coronavirus.

The camp is held annually in July. Hundreds of children on summer break from primary and secondary schools usually attend the sessions choosing from various disciplines such as football, golf, tennis, volleyball, netball, and cricket.

Director of Sports, Anthony Wiltshire, said that the coaches and support staff regret that they will not be able to interact with the children over the summer as is the norm. However, he explained that the opportunity affords the department time to review internal processes and to make necessary coaching adjustments brought about by COVID-19.

Appropriate touching is one main area under review.

Additionally, the Department of Sports is hosting a series of capacity development sessions for staff. Sessions have been held on various topics such as dealing with stress during the COVID-19 crisis; gratuity and pension; general insurance; resume building; homeownership, and savings during a pandemic.

The capacity building programme started in June and will continue over the coming weeks.

Director Wiltshire added that other sports-related training would also continue. The rudiments of coaching is one such area. Another session will focus on physical education as preparation is made to increase the presence of coaches in schools.