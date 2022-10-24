Sunak Ahead in UK PM Race, N&S Korea Tensions Grow, China’s 3rd Term Leader, More

Breaking NewsInternationalSunak Ahead in UK PM Race, N&S Korea Tensions Grow, China’s 3rd Term Leader, More By . - October 24, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesNext UK prime minister: Sunak closes in after Johnson balksLONDON (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is strong favorite to become Britain’s next prime minister within days — or even hours — after former leader Boris Johnson…Read More2 Koreas exchange warning shots along disputed sea boundarySEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea exchanged warning shots Monday along their disputed western sea boundary — a scene…Read MoreA swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in FloridaTHE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation’s premier swing state, may slip away…Read MoreEditor SelectionsWorld faces tension with China under Xi Jinping’s third termBEIJING (AP) — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping…Read MoreOne hug and one selfie at a time, Biden’s mission to connectWASHINGTON (AP) — One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way,…Read MoreMigrants feel inflation’s squeeze twice — at home and abroadDubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — In nearly every corner of the globe, people are spending more on food and fuel, rent and…Read MoreCross SectionWorld Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face AstrosBryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber breaking the Bank in Philly. Yordan Alvarez launching moonshots in H-Town. Dusty Baker trying for…Read More‘Black Adam,’ with Dwayne Johnson, debuts with $67MNEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” opened with an estimated $67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing…Read MoreAP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ‘BamaLSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 on Sunday and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the…Read More - Advertisement -