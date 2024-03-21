Sunset Reef’s New Sustainable Energy Storage System Aligns With The Government’s Goal Of Creating A Sustainable Island State

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Sunset Reef, the 5-star luxury boutique, flipped the switch to officially activate its cutting-edge Sustainable Energy Storage System that will see the resort operating on 100 percent green energy, utilising solar power and other renewable sources.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew commented that this environmentally friendly venture by Sunset Reef is a signal step in the right direction towards the government’s vision of creating a sustainable island state.

“It’s a new type of technology, new to the Caribbean, people are excited about it and I am extremely excited and so I want to thank David [Fletcher, Owner of Sunset Reef Resort] for really coming through on what we had decided upon some months ago, and to see that it has really come to fruition really pleases my heart,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who highlighted that he spoke of this new renewable energy technology during his interactions with colleague Heads of State at recent meetings of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and CARICOM (Caribbean Community).

Green energy transition is one of the seven key pillars upon which the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Sustainable Island State Agenda is based. The honourable prime minister said that this encapsulates a number of critical factors including the use of renewable resources, lowered energy costs, and creating an energy sector in the Federation.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew used the occasion on Tuesday to further emphasise his government’s intention of building out the renewable energy space in St. Kitts and Nevis “and being responsible human beings by seeking to protect the planet, while at the same time pushing for economic advancement for all of us.”

“I want to say to our citizens that this is a day that we have been waiting for where we can introduce this technology and signal to the world that St. Kitts and Nevis intends to be a part of the solution,” Prime Minister Drew said.