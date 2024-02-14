Super Bowl 2024 Most Watched US TV Broadcast Since 1969 Moon Landing

There was much speculation in the run-up to the event about whether Swift would make it back from Japan, where she had been performing on tour, but her trusty private jet made it with time to spare.

According to Variety, there is some debate over how much she affected audience numbers, but consumer research firm Numerator concluded from a flash poll that 20% of Super Bowl viewers were rooting for the Chiefs because of the popular singer’s relationship with Kelce.

The cameras were certainly enjoying the Swift factor, including shots of the star entering the arena, hanging out with actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice, and kissing Kelce after the match as they celebrated the win. After the game Swift claimed to have had rapper Kanye West ejected from the game because he was posing to try to steal her thunder.

Of this year’s viewers, 112 million of the 123.4 million average watched the game on CBS, with the rest tuning into Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, CBS Sports and NFL digital channels.

According to media analysts Nielsen, a record 202.4 million people watched at least part of the game.

This year’s figures may have also been helped by the fact Nielsen has changed the way it counts people watching out of their own homes – for example with friends or family, or in bars.