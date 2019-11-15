Police say Clarke was hiding on Redonda. According to reports Clarke surrendered at the St. John’s Police Station around 1am yesterday, Thursday November 14th.

The suspect reported to police that he left St. Kitts twelve days ago via a boat and was dropped off at Redonda, where he remained for approximately 10 days before getting a boat ride to Antigua.

Clarke, who is a Police Officer in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force attached to the Charlestown Police Station, is wanted for allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl on more than one occasion.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Clarke could be returned to St Kitts immediately.