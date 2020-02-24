Police at the Traffic Department have charged 23-year-old Sylvester Caines of Nevis Street Feb. 20 with Careless Driving, Failing to Report a Traffic Accident within 24 hours and Failing to Stop at the said accident in relation to a hit and run incident that occurred along the Bay Road in the vicinity of the roundabout at Port Zante Feb. 14, 2020.

Sahara Bussue Ugboh, of McKnight, was left with minor injuries after she was struck by a scooter while crossing the street. She was treated at the JNF Hospital and discharged.

Caines was further informed that he will receive a summons for the offences of Driving a Vehicle Without a Valid Licence, Driving a Vehicle Without Insurance and Driving an Unregistered Vehicle. He has since been released on bail.The scooter used in the incident is currently in Police custody.

“The Traffic Department is an integral part of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. We will continue to enforce the traffic laws and ensure that persons who break the laws are brought to justice. I take this opportunity to ask all motorists to drive with due care and caution, acknowledge speed limits, exercise patience, extend road courtesy and to have consideration for other road users. The life you save might just be your own,” Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Trevor Mills, said.