BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to further safeguard itself from the COVID-19 virus, quarantining remains in effect at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF).

“Initially when we were addressing this pandemic, infected persons were quarantined at home, but we had problems with some not taking the personal responsibility and obeying the rules of quarantine,” said JNF Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Cameron Wilkinson.

“We were getting calls about seeing infected persons downtown, on the beaches, etc. when they were supposed to be in quarantine,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “That is one of the reasons why in order to contain the virus, we had to move to strict quarantine, putting in a government facility so that we can properly manage them.

“It would be impossible for us to have 50 persons quarantined at home and having to have our security forces stretched in 50 different locations to ensure that these persons stay in quarantine,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “We are again looking at the quarantine and looking to see whether or not we can extend the quarantine facilities.

“Students who were repatriated for Ross University are quarantined at the school in the housing complex. It is very easy for us to have security guards at that one complex where you can monitor over 100 persons in one area,” said the doctor.

“If we are looking at home quarantine, the place would have to be visited first by the health officials to see if there is sufficient room inside that dwelling so that infected persons can properly quarantine themselves. Dr. Wilkinson highlighted.

“They would be looking at the population density within that house. One cannot come into a family suspected of being COVID-positive and be quarantined in a two bedroom house when there are 10 persons living there,” he said.

“We have to inspect the facility to see if someone can safely quarantine within that facility,” said Dr. Wilkinson.

“These are things that are being discussed but no decisions are being made on them as yet,” he said. “Hopefully going forward with the personal responsibility that we are expecting persons to take and if persons obey the quarantine rules, we would be able to expand the number of places where persons can be quarantined.”