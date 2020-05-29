Loop- The third burn victim from last week’s gas station explosion at Union Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines has succumbed to her injuries.

Graniqua (Zara) Alexander, a 17-year-old student of Union Island, passed away in Trinidad and Tobago where she was hospitalized and being treated for second and third-degree burns to most of her body.

On May 24, Lindani Neverson, a 14-year-old student of Union Island and 72-year-old Freddy Naert, the owner of Freddy’s gas station, both succumbed to their burn injuries.

A GoFundMe account was opened to assist both Lindani and Zara with their medical expenses.

However, the owner of the account says persons who wish to have a refund on their donation can do so and after three days the remaining money will be given to both families to pay for funeral costs.

The cause of the gas station explosion is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the New Democratic Party, the main opposition in St Vincent and the Grenadines, has issued condolences to the affected families.

Member for Southern Grenadines, Terrance Ollivierre, who has been in regular contact with the families of the teenaged victims said: “I am truly at a loss for words. My heart hurts for all the families. This is such a tragedy and I know that all the people of Union Island are hurting right now. We must pray for everyone”.

The NDP is urging that there be a full investigation into the cause of the fire, the efforts to combat it, and of the transportation and treatment of the burn victims.

NDP President Godwin Friday said: “We need to find answers and to learn from this tragedy. A full investigation is a necessary part of that process.”