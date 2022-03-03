THE PRIME Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war with Ukraine.

Dr Ralph Gonsalves released the contents of a private letter he wrote to the Russian leader and said he was “deeply disturbed” by Russia’s “special military operation”.

In his letter, addressing President Putin, Mr Gonsalves said: “The “special military operation” will undoubtedly add much suffering to ordinary folks the world over, especially those still finding it very challenging to handle the pandemic, climate change and natural disasters.

“The people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean will undoubtedly be affected adversely.

“Please, let us give peace and diplomacy a real chance to succeed.

“In our view, the nobility of peace if far preferable than an ignoble military venture.

“I am aware that some western countries are engaged in naked hypocrisy and double-speak; their history of neo-colonialism, imperialism and interventionist adventurism undermines their self-righteous proclamationHe added: “At a personal level, as a friend of the Russian Federation, I am urging you very strongly to cease “the special military operation” in Ukraine.”

Mr Gonsalves concluded: “Let us go forth in peace, security, and prosperity for all. Please do not disappoint me.”

The prime minister recently said there are seven or eight Vincentian students in Russia and confirmed that St Vincent’s chief personnel officer (CPO) has spoken to the students and they remain in close contact.

In recent weeks, several Caribbean leaders have spoken out against Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

In a statement on Thursday, CARICOM said it “strongly condemns the military attacks and invasion of Ukraine by The Russian Federation and calls for the immediate and complete withdrawal of the military presence and cessation of any further actions that may intensify the current perilous situation in that country”.

It continued: “The hostilities against Ukraine go counter to the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state and the prohibition on the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, which are the bedrock of this community.

“CARICOM maintains that the principles of universal respect and adherence to these norms and principles of international law are fundamental to the maintenance of the international system and global peace and security. CARICOM calls on all parties involved to urgently embark on intensified diplomatic dialogue to immediately de-escalate hostilities and work towards sustainable peace.”

The prime minister of Barbados Mia Mottley said that any unrest in Ukraine and Russia could impact the cost of food and fuel.

Ms Mottley announced the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security had started to boost production across the island as a precaution.

Other islands across the Caribbean region are also preparing for significant price increases to essential household items in the coming weeks and months.