SV&G PM Ralph Gonsalves Travels to Venezuela for Treatment of Abdominal Pain

CNW- Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is traveling to Venezuela and possibly to Cuba for medical attention, after suffering “an excruciating” pain on his right side that has been keeping him awake.

Gonsalves, 75, said he received medical attention locally last Friday but was advised to do a full medical checkup.

He said his initial plan was to travel directly to Cuba but will go to Venezuela first, because of insistence “from the highest level” in Caracas.

“I wanted, by way of this medium, to indicate that I am going to be traveling to Venezuela and possibly to Cuba for medical attention,” Gonsalves said on radio, adding that he is likely to miss the visit of Britain’s royal family on Saturday.

“On Thursday night, I didn’t sleep well. I had excruciating pain on my right side, and I went into the hospital on Good Friday, was attended to and looked after quite well by local doctors and other health personnel.

“But I was advised to go and do my full checkup. I did one last year in July and I was going straight to Cuba, but the Venezuelans insisted that I come there. In fact, the insistence is from the highest level. So that’s where I am going today.

“In all probability, I will miss the visit of Prince Edward, Earl of Essex and his wife who are coming to St. Vincent for one day on Saturday,” he said.

Gonsalves said the royals are coming on behalf of the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne.

“I spoke to the Governor General. I just wanted to indicate formally; this is the only place over the weekend where I can make the information known to the public. I didn’t just want to go off and persons hearing second hand,” he added.

