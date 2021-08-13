Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is concerned about how the blow to his head inflicted upon him during a protest in Kingstown, will affect him in the future.

But he also made it clear such actions and people will not hinder him from doing his job. “I will never allow the crazies or their fellow-travelers” to hinder or impede access to Parliament.

The prime minister’s latest statement on the matter comes as he explained a Parliamentarian’s right to unhindered access to the House of Assembly.

Gonsalves, 75, sat down for a Candid Conversation with VC3 television last night. The prime minister who wore a hat on set joked it was to protect his vanity as some of his hair had to be cut to attend to his ‘buss head.’

Gonsalves says he has not returned to work since the assault and battery upon him ‘the bussing of my head’ six days ago.

When you are my age and you get a concussion, a blow in your head it has the potential to cause serious challenges for you.

He says it is not just the injury itself, sometimes one can get headaches and as his doctor has informed him—post-concussion syndrome.

The prime minister though is concerned about moving forward and what the possible long-term consequences of the blow to his head could mean for his quality of life as he gets down in age.

Gonsalves also expressed concern about how some quarters have reacted to his injury, with some blaming him for walking to the House of Assembly. The prime minister notes that as a Parliamentarian he has the right to walk to the House of Assembly unhindered.

He also had some choice words for the Leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), Dr Godwin Lorraine Friday, the island’s Opposition leader, stating he holds him personally responsible for his injury, but not criminally liable, as he did not throw the object.

The prime minister also expressed his disappointment with the Opposition leader’s response to his injury stating he failed three tests – to stop the protest after he was injured, to immediately condemn what occurred and not wait five hours after the incident and to contact his wife, Eloise to express his sentiments on the matter.

Gonsalves noted that certain statements made during an opposition conference with respect to recent police raids are now in the hands of his lawyers.

He also made it clear that he still has confidence in his personal security stating that were it not for them, the situation could have been worse for him.