Help from CARICOM nations as well as relief supplies from Cuba and Venezuela has been pouring into St Vincent and the Grenadines, as the nation manages the ongoing eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.

Now, St Lucia, Cuba and Venezuela came together to coordinate the delivery of relief supplies into the island on Wednesday.

The Venezuelan vessel, AB Goajira, arrived at the Kingstown Port around 1pm but met some delays with docking due to the high quantity of vessels already in port.

The vessel docked in Vieux Fort, Castries last week to pick up relief supplies and also received shipments sent from Cuba.

Around 4pm, the captain and crew were welcomed by government officials including the Minister of Health, St Clair ‘Jimmy’ Prince; the minister responsible for the Public Service, Sports and Consumer Affairs, Frederick Stephenson; and the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to St Vincent and the Grenadines, Franciso Perez Santana.

Stephenson said the donation of relief supplies is a testament to the solidarity being shown to SVG from countries throughout the region.

“We have just seen the arrival of the Venezuelan Coast Guard from Cuba with a stop in St Lucia, bringing here to St Vincent and the Grenadines quite a number of items, including water tanks from St Lucia and food supplies, rice dried goods, corned beef and staples and medicine. Also on the vessel, there are medical personnel from Cuba to offer assistance to the Ministry of Health,” he said.

With the Argyle International Airport expected to reopen this weekend, more relief donations will be arriving on the island by air to ease the stress on the seaport.r’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.