Swearing-in Ceremony of Hon. Mr. Justice Jon Isaacs as President of the Court of Appeal In The Bahamas By Observer News - July 4, 2024

Nassau, The Bahamas - The Hon. Mr. Justice Jon Isaacs, Justice of the Court of Appeal, was administered the requisite Oaths -- Oath of Allegiance and Judicial Oath -- and presented the Instrument of Appointment as President of the Court of Appeal by the Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt, during a swearing-in ceremony at the Office of the Governor General on Monday, July 1, 2024. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)