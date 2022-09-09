Sweet Tooth: Hershey to Expand Mexico Plant with $90M Investment

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) – Candy maker Hershey Co (HSY.N) will spend $90 million to open two new production lines in a Mexican plant in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, a representative for the company said on Thursday.

The expansion of the plant will increase output by 25%, according to a release from the state issued after an event at the plant.

The state said the investment will also generate 300 new jobs in addition to the 2,500 already employed at the plant, which makes hundreds of products.

“With this investment, we are likely to go from fourth place to third among Hershey’s largest plants,” Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia said at the event.