Shared Birthday, Switched At Birth, And Not Discovered Until 69 Years Later.

He attended a day school for indigenous children, and was later forcibly taken from his family in the Sixties Scoop – an assimilationist policy in Canada where indigenous children were placed either in foster care, or were adopted outside of their communities.

Meanwhile, Mr Ambrose grew up on a farm in rural Manitoba, “with a very loving and very supportive Ukrainian ancestral family”, said Mr Gagne, where he listened to Ukrainian folk songs before bed. Though he, too, was later adopted after becoming an orphan at the age of 12.

Throughout his life, Mr Ambrose was never aware of his indigenous ancestry.

“They both have had who they thought they were stripped away because of this,” Mr Gange said.

For many years, Mr Beauvais was proud to run the only all-indigenous fishing boat off the coast of British Columbia.

“Now he realises that everybody’s indigenous but him,” Mr Gange said. “There is an enormous adjustment to their life stories.”

In his apology, Mr Kinew shared that, remarkably, the two men’s lives slightly overlapped across the years.

As a child, Mr Ambrose asked a girl from a few towns over to be on his baseball team at recess, Mr Kinew said, “not knowing that she was actually his biological sister”.

And when he was a teenager, Mr Beauvais’ love of fishing brought him to the same shore as his biological sister, who was casting her rod beside him – the two unaware they were related.