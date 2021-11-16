BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 16, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — In what looked like an outside chance to get into the final four in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, Sylvers Domino Club took less than an hour Monday evening November 15 to get in. In the process, they dislodged a former champion team Lodge Domino Club and a highly rated Phillips Domino Club.

At the end of the final segment in the single round of play of the Federation’s longest running domino league on Tuesday November 9, all teams had completed their schedule of play with the exception of the disputed Lodge/Sylvers game.

With 45 points and at position five, all Lodge needed was a simple win to put the team squarely in the final four by dislodging Phillips Domino Club who were ahead of them with 47 points. As for Sylvers, who were all the way down in position nine with 41 points, they needed to win maximum points that would place them on the same level with Phillips at 47 points.

When the rescheduled game opened on Monday at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre, Sylvers were leading 11-9 based on where the game had stopped. Lodge who had a full complement of players had the outside chance to overturn the results and get into the final four, but Sylvers who had only four of their players on duty could not entertain any of that.