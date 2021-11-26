BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 26, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Sylvers Domino Club from Hidden Alley in Lodge Village, created history Thursday evening November 25 at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre when the team clinched the third overall position in the 14-team 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League tournament.

Formed six years ago and the only team captained by a female, Octavia ‘Tackie’ Huggins-Sewell, Sylvers came out the better team to beat defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club 14-10 in a tight and hotly contested game for the third and fourth position that threateningly bore signs of going either way.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, which is the longest running such league in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven (Bellevue to Ottley’s), Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Sylvers had opened on a high note when from Table Two the wife and husband team of Octavia and Shaquille Sewell won the first game. Table One gave Sylvers the second game, and quickly Table Two added the third game. Before Tabernacle players could even adjust properly on their seats, Octavia and Shaquille added to the damage by winning a bonus game to take the scores to 5-0 in their favour.

Tabernacle through their Captain, Lionel ‘Nabal’ Nisbett and Kenrick Palmer on Table One scored their first game, and quickly from Table Two, Ryan St. Marie and Lorna Francis scored their second game to have deficit reduced to 2-5.

The first stint the two teams got closest to each other was when Sylvers led 7-6 after the Tabernacle pair of Lionel ‘Nabal’ Nisbett and Lorna Francis earned valuable games from Table One, but from Table Two the Sylvers pair of Shaquille Sewell and Ameer Ali pushed their lead to 8-6.

The second stint the two teams got closest to each other was when Sylvers led 9-8, and the third time was at 11-10. At that stage, Sylvers not wanting to lose when so close to victory did wonders from Table One with Octavia ‘Tackie’ Huggins-Sewell and Ken Barrette taking the 12th game and were left needing only one game to win

There was tension in the air surrounding Table Two as Sylvers raced to earn the final game and when they did, they did it in grand style that left everyone speechless. At 11:38 p.m. Shaquille Sewell and Robert Charles raced to an unbeaten 125 points to earn a bonus game and the coveted 14-10 overall win to clinch the third position.

In true sportsmanship spirit, Captain of Tabernacle Domino Club Lionel ‘Nabal’ Nisbett was the first to congratulate Sylvers on Constituency Number Seven Domino League’s Captains WhatsApp chat group: “Congratulations to all the winning teams,” and capped it with three emojis one depicting celebrations, the second depicting love, and the third depicting friendship.

With that loss, the now immediate former defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club has clinched the fourth position in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League tournament.

According to the Public Relations Officer of Constituency Number Seven Domino League Executive Committee, Allington ‘Leggy’ Berridge, the championship battle for the 26th edition of the league’s tournament will start in earnest on Tuesday November 30 at the new Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre when former champion team Unity Domino Club and Mansion Domino Club meet for the first of best-of-three games final encounter.

In the meantime, the second game in the Best of the Rest competition round robin eliminations was played on Thursday November 25, at the same venue where Phillips Domino Club beat Saddlers Domino Club 13-8. In the first game played on Wednesday November 24 also at the same venue, Unstoppable Domino Club had beaten Phillips 13-9

The third game in the Best of the Rest competition round robin eliminations will be played at the same venue on Monday November 29 between Saddlers Domino Club and Unstoppable Domino Club.

The game to determine the fourth position winner in the Best of the Rest competition between Small Corner Bar Domino Club and Guinness Domino Club will be played on the same evening.