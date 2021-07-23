Miami, FL, July 22, 2021 – Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, announces the affiliation of Taino Beach Resort and Clubs in The Bahamas. The beachfront property is located on Grand Bahama Island, just 55 miles east of Florida, and is surrounded by clear blue waters, powder-white sand beaches, and lush tropical landscaping.

“We are delighted to establish a long-term business relationship with such a dedicated group of industry professionals. Our team is always looking for ways to enhance our product offering and we chose Interval because of its steadfast commitment to excellence over the past 45 years,” said Soren Petersen, president of Taino Beach Limited, the developer of the property. “Our respective companies share a dedication to exceeding consumer expectations. Interval’s exchange network and industry-leading benefits and services will greatly assist us in fulfilling that promise for years to come.” “Taino Beach Resort and Clubs’ founder Arne Petersen played a significant role in the growth of the shared ownership industry in The Bahamas and was a driving force in the development of the current timeshare legislation,” said Marcos Agostini, Interval’s senior vice president of global business development.

“The resort has evolved into one of the largest vacation ownership operations in the market with a long track record of success. We are honored to serve as the company’s exclusive exchange provider and to support its business goals.” Situated on Freeport’s southeastern coastline, the property consists of 157 units, divided into three different phases, The Marlin, The Ocean, and The Coral. The resort offers high-quality accommodations, excellent service, and warm hospitality, for all types of travel parties, from singles and couples to families. -more- TAINO BEACH RESORT AND CLUBS IN THE BAHAMAS SIGNS EXCLUSIVE, MULTIYEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENT WITH INTERVAL INTERNATIONAL – Page 2 Guests have access to a wide range of amenities and activities on the property, including a spectacular two-mile beach; a full-service signature restaurant open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; gift shop; tennis court; and an expansive 720,000-gallon free-form pool with a waterslide, waterfalls and caves, a lazy river, and a grotto swim up bar. At the on-site water sports center, outdoor enthusiasts can rent wave runners, kayaks, and paddleboats, bicycles and scooters, or book deep-sea fishing trips, glass-bottom boat tours, swimming with dolphins’ experiences, or sunset cruises.

Visitors to Freeport can enjoy rich Bahamian culinary experiences and choose from a variety of restaurants located in the vicinity of the resort. They can also take a ferry boat to bustling Port Lucaya Marketplace, the largest shopping, dining, and entertainment center on Grand Bahama. New purchasers at Taino Beach Resort and Clubs will be enrolled as Club Interval Gold® members, entitling them to exchange through Interval by depositing their week or converting it to points for maximum exchange flexibility.

As Club Interval Gold members they will also have access to a number of upgraded benefits and services that they can enjoy yearround, including Interval Options®, the ability to exchange their resort week or points toward a cruise, hotel, tour, spa vacation, or unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®; Golf Connection for access to select private courses; VIP treatment with Dining Connection; City Guides for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership, which gives them the opportunity to earn bonus points for up to two free weekend rental days; discounts on Getaway vacation rentals; online hotel discounts; dining and leisure discounts powered by Entertainment®; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance 24/7.

About Interval International Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides valueadded services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval’s exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.7 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs. CONTACT: Beatrice de Peyrecave, 305.925.7032 Beatrice.dePeyrecave@intervalintl.com