Taiwan Ambassador Hails Nevis as a Beacon in Fight for Gender Equality

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 22, 2022) – has hailed Nevis as a beacon in the fight for gender equality.

Mr. Lin’s comment came while delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the Department of Gender Affairs’ Gender Expo ’22, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on March 18, 2022.

“The month of March has seen a lot of activities in Nevis promoting gender equality and highlighting those who are making impeccable efforts towards these goals.

“It is the global community’s common aspiration to develop a more gender equal society and there is no doubt that Nevis is spearheading the needed actions,” he said.

Ambassador Lin stated that Taiwan had been assisting the Federation to empower women.

“As many are aware, Taiwan has also joined forces with St. Kitts and Nevis since last year in empowering women in the Federation as employees, self-employed workers or entrepreneurs.

“We are pleased that this strong friendship has allowed us to craft a plethora of initiatives that contribute to the development of an incredible society, helping every woman succeed in whatever path she chooses,” he stated.

The ambassador described the exposition as a meaningful event which showcased the accomplishments of a group of self-made women and men after participating in a series of workshops hosted by the Department of Gender Affairs.

He said he was delighted to be a part of the event to witness the achievement of people in an inclusive and sustainable environment. He wished them well during the event and every success in their future endeavours.