Taiwan Assisting St. Kitts & Nevis To Be More Eco-Friendly, Resilient

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, December 21, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — With the launch of the Nevis Recycling Facility on Wednesday December 21, the friendship between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) was further cemented as the two countries joined hands in ensuring an eco-friendly and resilient environment for the global community.

“It is my great pleasure to join the celebration as we launch the brand new recycling facility in Nevis,” stated the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Chau-Horng Lin, as he delivered official remarks at the launch ceremony which was held at the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority landfill in Long Point, Nevis.

A three-year (July 29, 2021 to July 28, 2024) US$1 million St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project, was officially launched earlier this year on Friday March 4 at a ceremony held at the Solid Waste Management Conference Room in Taylor’s Range in Basseterre. It is being executed jointly by the Federal Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, and the Taiwan Technical Mission in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This new site is a crucial part of the recycling project that our two countries have been rolling out since last year,” reported Ambassador Lin. “In small island developing states, the importance of waste reduction and recycling cannot be overstated, and Taiwan is endeavouring to contribute in this area.”

Present at the function were the Premier of Nevis the Hon Dr Mark Brantley; Federal Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Change, Constituency Empowerment, the Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke; and Junior Minister of Health, Gender Affairs, Community Affairs, and Social Services, in the Nevis Island Administration, the Hon Jahnel Nisbett.

“To date the project has established a routine of collecting recyclables, set up recycling bins in 12 locations across the Federation, and developed recycling facilities on both islands,” advised His Excellency the Ambassador. “I am proud to share that during the last six months, a total quantity of over 20,000 pounds of recyclables were collected under our project. With the new facility going online today, I am confident that we will establish a more functional and efficient recycling system in Nevis.”

Remarks were also delivered by Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Natural Resources, Fisheries, Cooperatives, Culture, and Housing, the Hon Eric Evelyn, who was at the time of the project launch the Federal Minister with responsibilities for Environment and Cooperatives; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, Ms Sharon Rattan; and Manager of the St. Kitts and Nevis Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project, Ms Joyce Chang.

“Rome was not built in one day,” advised Ambassador Lin. “Taiwan now has a recycling rate of 60% in general and 95% for plastic bottles, but it took us many years to get there. By sharing our experience and expertise, we are joining hands with brothers and sisters in the Caribbean, to develop a more eco-friendly and resilient environment for the global community. Many persons present today have been working effortlessly for this great cause. Let us all give them a round of applause.”

Others present at the ceremony were Third Secretary at the Embassy of Taiwan in St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr Damien I-Ching Liu; Taiwan Technical Mission to St. Kitts and Nevis Mission Leader, Mr Roy Yuan Hung Lo; General Manager of the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority, Mr Andrew Hendrickson; A Director of the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority, Mr Astro Browne; acting General Manager of the St. Kitts Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC), Ms Judith Isles; SWMC Landfill Manager Mr Lexington Bedford; and Nevisian stakeholders from the hotels, restaurants and general merchants among others.

“As I close, I would like to thank all of you who have been part of this project, who have made all this possible,” Ambassador Lin told his attentive audience in his closing remarks. “We appreciate all your efforts, and wish you a merry Christmas and a bright New Year ahead.”