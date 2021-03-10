In conjunction with Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Medtecs Group, a leading personal protective equipment (PPE) supplier headquartered in Taiwan, donated coveralls, isolation gowns and other COVID-19-related PPE to the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Republic of Somaliland and the Commonwealth of Saint Lucia in partnership with TSMC Charity Foundation. The donation was designed to help Taiwan Government fulfill its Taiwan Can Help pledge.

Medtecs has joined forces with the Foundation to support Taiwan Can Help diplomatic initiative in conjunction with Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs by identifying and assisting countries that are in need of PPE.

The donation comprises 150,000 surgical masks, 7,000 coveralls, 11,000 isolation gowns, 6,000 caps, 6,000 sets of shoe covers and 1,500 CoverU Jackets (flight suits). The items will be distributed across the three countries, all of which are struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. TSMC Charity Foundation had generously paid for the shipping costs of the donated goods.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, Medtecs has donated a large amount of anti-epidemic supplies, including surgical masks, coveralls, isolation gowns, headcovers and shoe covers, to certain countries and regions worldwide that have been affected by the pandemic, including Cambodia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and the United States. By doing so, the company has demonstrated its commitment to deliver personal protective supplies as well as rapid-response humanitarian services based on its operating philosophy of keeping people safe and healthy.

In response to the humanitarian aid program, Medtecs, in cooperation with TSMC Charity Foundation, has donated a series of anti-epidemic supplies to front-line medical staff in the three countries through Taiwan’s embassies in Eswatini and Saint Lucia as well as the Taiwan representative office in Somaliland, in the hope of helping them fight against COVID-19 pandemic.