Taiwan Expo Hailed for Strengthening Trade Relations and Economic Development

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Michael Lin, is hailing Taiwanese companies that are participating in the three-day 2022 Taiwan Expo in St. Kitts and Nevis which opened on Saturday November 5 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, for the efforts they have made in revitalising and strengthening trade relations and economic development between St. Kitts and Nevis, and Taiwan.

“Thanks to this trade show, a business delegation from Taiwan is visiting St. Kitts and Nevis in person for the first time after COVID pandemic,” said Ambassador Lin as he delivered remarks at the opening ceremony. “This event signifies the timely and the concrete efforts of our two countries to revitalise and strengthen the trade relations and economic development.”

Two Taiwanese companies which have a physical representation at the 2022 Taiwan Expo in St. Kitts and Nevis are specialised in solar energy solutions, and hardware tools such as diamond cutters and sharpeners. The Ambassador noted that the quality products they provide will certainly meet the needs of the households and businesses in St. Kitts and Nevis.

He added that another 24 Taiwanese entrepreneurs are also participating in the trade show by sending their products or catalogues. The products they are showcasing range from electronics, ICP products, food and beverage, skin care products to sport equipment, scooters and off-road vehicles, hardware and auto parts.

“Although not attending in person, they have hired local workers to introduce on their behalf, so the visitors will be better informed when visiting the booths in the Expo,” advised Ambassador Lin.

There were also special guests from St. Maarten who included Taiwan’s representative in St. Maarten, Mrs Amy Jui Yuan Pen; her husband and renowned Architect who is credited for one of his masterpiece buildings, the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) in Pinney’s Nevis, Mr John Baker; and Senior Vice President of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, Ms Lisa Wang.

Alongside the Taiwanese companies, the 2022 Taiwan Expo in St. Kitts and Nevis, which continues on Sunday and Monday (November 6-7), has also invited several recommended local businesses from St. Kitts and Nevis, to make use of some booth space and promote their products.

“The goal is to ensure that local entrepreneurs benefit from this event as well, and that they will also have the chance to be connected to the private sector of Taiwan, this advancing our common goal of mutual prosperity,” stated His Excellency Michael Lin.

He pointed out that the Taiwan Expo was taking place in a very timely manner, as he observed that the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, was to leave in the afternoon (Saturday November 5) for his first state visit to Taiwan, leading a delegation including Hon Dr Denzil Douglas, Nevis Premier the Hon Dr Mark Brantley and several Cabinet Members. The Ambassador advised that he would have the honour to accompany them on the historic visit.

“I am glad to see the close bilateral relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, which was established 39 years ago, is now still growing even stronger, more versatile and mutually beneficial,” said Ambassador Lin in his conclusion before he invited Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley to address the gathering on behalf of Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew. “In this good book, I believe we will continue to write more beautiful chapters.”

National Hero and First Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, who was instrumental in the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries 39 years ago, the Rt. Excellent and Rt. Hon Sir Dr Kennedy Simmonds, and Lady Simmonds, were among those that were present and recognised by the Ambassador.

Present at the opening ceremony also included the Rt. Hon Dr Denzil L. Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce, who also delivered remarks; Minister of Infrastructure, Public Works et al, the Hon Konris Maynard; and Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Hon Garth Wilkin, and Mrs Wilkin.

Others included Cabinet Secretary, Dr Marcus L. Natta; Director General of SKNIS, Mr Lesroy Williams; President of the SKN Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Mr Michael Davis, and Executive Director Mr Kevin Taylor; the Honorary Consul of Italy and Switzerland, Mr Ernest Amory, and Mrs Amory; and Ambassador His Excellency Leon Natta-Nelson.

Guests were entertained by the evergreen EBJ Harmonic Steel Orchestra, and after the singing of the national anthems of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan), prayers were offered by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Mrs Jasemin Weekes.