Taiwan Funds Saint Lucia’s 45th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

Saint Lucia’s 45th Anniversary of Independence celebrations have received financial support from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

This year’s Independence celebrations will run from Sunday, January 28 to Sunday, March 17 under the theme, “Douvan Ansanm: Building a Nation Through Unity, Resilience and Creativity”. Saint Lucia became independent from Britain on February 22, 1979.

On Monday, January 22, 2024, H.E. Peter Chia-Yen Chen, Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, officially handed over the check to the Government of Saint Lucia towards fireworks display and flags during events marking Saint Lucia’s 45th Independence anniversary.

“As Saint Lucia is about to celebrate its 45th anniversary of independence in strengthening the nation’s unity and identity, Taiwan is more than happy to support the firework display on the evening of 21st February, 2024, and to sponsor 250 hand-waving flags and 80 large flags produced in Taiwan and will be soon shipped to Saint Lucia to be part of the celebrations,” Ambassador Chen said.

Ambassador Chen added that: “Taiwan will continue to collaborate with Hon. Prime Minister Pierre and the Government of Saint Lucia, steering our nations towards a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow.”

Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy & Minister for Justice and National Security, thanked the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their continued support.