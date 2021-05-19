TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosa Club in the Caribbean held its inaugural virtual meeting recently, with nearly 100 members of parliament from five countries attending.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said in a pre-recorded video that the purpose of the Formosa Club is to call on parliamentarians who recognize the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights, to provide mutual assistance, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

Amongst those present at the conference were: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Speaker of the Belize House of Representatives Valerie Woods, Saint Lucia External Affairs Minister Sarah Flood Beaubrun, Saint Kitts and Nevis Foreign Minister Mark Brantley, Haitian Senator Pierre Francois Sildor, and Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Li-jey Tsao (曹立傑).

Tsao thanked Taiwan’s Caribbean allies for their firm support of the nation’s participation in international organizations.

MOFA said all the Caribbean parliamentarians were excited about forming the club. They hoped that through this transnational platform, dialogue and cooperation with Taiwan will be conducted on the basis of shared values.

The club will also help support Taiwan’s participation in the U.N., the World Health Organization, and other specialized international agencies. The new Formosa Club follows chapters established in Africa, Europe, Latin America, West Asia, and the Indo-Pacific, which were launched May 7.