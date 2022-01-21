NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 20, 2022) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has received the call for the Taiwan MOFA and ICDF Scholarships 2022. Interested persons are encouraged to exploit the opportunities made available to pursue undergraduate and graduate degree studies.

The programmes are diversified in leadership and management development; journalism and mass communication; health care administration; cultural and creative industries; aquaculture technology and management; environment sustainable development; and more.

The scholarship benefits include airfare, housing, tuition fees, insurance, textbooks, and monthly allowances.

General Application Guidelines:

1. One must apply to their preferred university as well as to the Taiwan Embassy in St Kitts. The university will present a permission slip which must be included with the embassy’s application.

2. Please note that each applicant can ONLY apply for one (1) programme, either ICDF or MOFA.

3. Applicants are advised to complete a medical test after their application has been approved.

4. Along with the completed application form, must also be ORIGINAL passport and education certificates as well as two (2) copies of all documents. Copies must be clear (easily read) and precise (no cut-offs).

5. Completed applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, February 17, 2022 (ICDF) and Tuesday, March 8, 2022 (MOFA ). Other notifications will specify later deadlines; however, these dates are for applications to be received by the Embassy, not Human Resources. Therefore, the ministry will not accept any applications received after the aforementioned dates.

For further information regarding the application, eligibility etc., kindly visit the following links, refer to the attached documents and/or contact the following persons:

ICDF

§ http://www.icdf.org.tw/ct. asp?xItem=12505&CtNode=30316& mp=2

§ http://web.icdf.org.tw/ ICDF_TSP/WelcomeStart.aspx

MOFA

§ https://www.mofa.gov.tw/en/ cp.aspx?n= 1325

§ https://taiwanscholarship. moe.gov.tw/web/pages.aspx?p=7

§ https://www.studyintaiwan. org/ (Programme List)

Ms. Carol Boddie

Ministry of Education

Government of St. Kitts

Tel. 467-1484/1508

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill/Mrs. Shelly Liburd

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Mr. Damien I-Ching Liu

Embassy of the Republic China (Taiwan)

Taylor’s Range

Basseterre