Taiwan to Share Medical, Health Insurance Experience with SKN

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) says Taiwan will share its experience in medical and health insurance issues with its Caribbean ally St. Kitts and Nevis. Tsai was speaking on Tuesday while receiving Prime Minister Terrance Drew who is on a four day visit to Taiwan.

Tsai says Taiwan and the Caribbean nation have always supported each other in good and bad times since establishing diplomatic relations. She says both countries have continued to deepen cooperation in various fields with fruitful results.

Meanwhile, Drew says Taiwan plays an indispensable role in maintaining global economic prosperity. He says Taiwan contributes to global issues such as responding to epidemics, tackling climate change, and disaster prevention.

Drew reaffirmed the strong bonds between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis. He says he will continue to speak out for Taiwan and call on the international community to let the country play a role in world affairs.