Taiwanese Embassy Brings Hope to Marginalized Families with Donation of Nearly US $100,000 worth of Essentials

In a heartwarming gesture of compassion and solidarity, the Taiwanese Embassy via the NGO Simply Help Foundation has again extended a helping hand to scores of marginalized and less fortunate households in Saint Lucia, donating close to US $100,000 worth of essential items to the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment, for distribution.

The short yet significant handover ceremony took place on January 18, 2024. Among the diverse array of items provided were clothing, shoes, toys, sporting equipment, and sanitary wipes, reflecting a thoughtful and comprehensive effort to address the needs of vulnerable communities.

Deputy Permanent Secretary, Cecelia Charles Arthur, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the significant contribution, highlighting the transformative impact it will have on the lives of indigent households across the island. Charles-Arthur says the partnership exemplifies the ministry’s commitment to working collaboratively with various sectors, donors, funding agencies, and governments to create lasting positive change.

“We are grateful for your support and belief in our cause. Your contribution will help us provide vital resources and support for those who need it most, including children, families, and communities facing significant challenges. No matter how small, every act of kindness can create positive change, and today, your donation is a positive reminder of that fact.”

His Excellency Peter Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China Taiwan to Saint Lucia, conveyed his government’s delight in playing a lead role in effecting positive change in Saint Lucia. The latest donation builds on an almost decade-old tradition that began in 2015 and demonstrates the enduring spirit of international cooperation.

“Under Hon. Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre’s leadership, social justice needs remain a top priority on the agenda and Taiwan is proud to be part of endeavors at improving the livelihoods of the people of Saint Lucia. I would also like to extend my appreciation to Hon. Minister Joachim Henry and his team for this handing-over ceremony. I believe the partnership we share will continue to navigate us on the right paths to the sustainable development of Saint Lucia.”

Honoring the mandate of poverty alleviation, Equity Minister, Hon. Joachim Henry, emphasized the seamless collaboration with Taiwanese officials. Minister Henry noted that the handover ceremony spoke volumes about the power of collective efforts in making life easier for those in need. He underscored the Ministry’s unique positioning to bring hope to the less fortunate and downtrodden.

“We must understand as a Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment that just as a heartbeat is important to have blood pump through the body so too is the thought of kindness to our civilization. We take these things for granted and think it’s just another activity but rather this maintains our civilization, these things ensure that we continue to cater and be relevant to those who are most in need. The items that you see here are beautiful and valuable but for those who are without, it means more, as it will contribute to their assets, to their wellbeing and their dignity ensuring that they will feel good about themselves,” noted Minister Hemry

The Ministry’s Social Transformation Officers have wasted no time in initiating the distribution of these life-enhancing items to vulnerable households across the island. The donated 40-foot container of items, serves as a beacon of hope and compassion, inspiring a shared belief that, together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.