Taiwan’s Ambassador, President Congratulate Federation’s New PM Dr. Terrance Drew

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 9, 2022 (MMS-SKN) — President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr Tsai Ing-wen has sent a message of congratulations to the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, who was sworn in as the fourth Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis,” said President Tsai Ing-wen. “I wish you every success in your new role, and I am confident that Saint Christopher and Nevis will thrive under your capable leadership.”

The congratulatory letter was hand delivered to Prime Minister Drew by the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) His Excellency Michael Lin at the Government House, Basseterre, after Dr Drew was sworn in as the Federation’s fourth Prime Minister on Saturday August 6, following his St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) success at the general elections that had been held on Friday August 5.

“Taiwan and Saint Christopher and Nevis have been staunch diplomatic allies since 1983,” pointed out the Taiwanese President. “United by our shared values of democracy, freedom, the rule of law, and respect of human rights, our two nations have forged a strong and mutually beneficial partnership.”

President Dr Tsai Ing-wen assured Dr Drew that her country is committed to contributing substantively to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis and that she looked forward to working closely with him to comprehensively advance bilateral cooperation and the well-being of the peoples of the two countries.

“I cordially invite you to visit Taiwan at your earliest convenience to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two countries,” concluded President Tsai Ing-wen. “Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration, as well as my best wishes for your good health and the prosperity of your nation.”

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, His Excellency Michael Lin, explained that President Tsai Ing-wen had followed the elections held in St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday August 5, where the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) won six out of eleven seats. The Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) won three seats, and the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) and People’s Action Movement (PAM) won one seat each.

“When on Saturday the 6th of August she learnt of the results of the general elections that had been held on the 5th of August, she immediately signed a congratulatory letter,” said Ambassador Lin. “I received the copy of that congratulatory letter before 12 noon on the 6th, and so when I got to know that I had been invited to the swearing ceremony, I brought that copy with me and presented it to Prime Minister Drew immediately after he was sworn in.”

Ambassador Lin, who said that the swearing in of Dr Terrance Drew as the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis marks a new chapter of the longstanding friendship between Taiwan and St. St. Kitts and Nevis, pointed out that the Republic of China (Taiwan) has never shied off in giving support to the Federation of St. and Nevis.

“After St. Kitts and Nevis gained its independence in 1983, September 19, within two weeks Taiwan established diplomatic relations with St. Kitts and Nevis,” recalled Ambassador Lin. “So Taiwan was the first country that recognised St. Kitts and Nevis as an independent country. After independence, the only living National Hero Sir Dr Kennedy Simmonds, who was the first Prime Minister, led a delegation to Taiwan to sign a joint communiqué to officially establish diplomatic relations.”

Today the two countries, according to Ambassador Lin, share the common values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. He also noted that St. Kitts and Nevis has been a strong supporter of Taiwan on the international stage.

“In recent years, St. Kitts and Nevis has continued to support Taiwan’s participation in international organisations such as the United Nations, World Health Organisation, and International Civil Aviation Organisation, and it has emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” pointed out Ambassador Lin.

The two countries have also closely cooperated on projects in the areas of agriculture, public health, ICT, women empowerment, environmental protection and renewable energy for many years.

In conclusion, Ambassador Michael Lin assured: “The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will work with the new government of the Federation on the existing strong foundation to deepen cooperation across all fields for the prosperity of the Federation and the well-being of the people.”