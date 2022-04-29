Taiwan’s Biggest Surge, US Mixed Messages on Covid, Moderna Kids Vax, World Covid Stats

Moderna on Thursday asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize its vaccine for children under 6 years of age, becoming the first company to submit an application for young children.
There are currently no vaccines authorized for children under 5, which has led to some frustration among parents over the pace as they are eager to see a vaccine become available.
Moderna’s move is a step forward on that front, but it still could be a few weeks before the vaccine is authorized.
The company said the application would become fully complete next week, and there still needs to be time for the FDA to review it and for an outside advisory committee to meet, which could be in June.
Pfizer has previously said that authorization for its vaccine in children under 5 could be in June, though previous timelines have been pushed back before.
“We are proud to share that we have initiated our EUA submission for authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine for young children,” said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s CEO. “We believe [the vaccine] will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19 and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers.”
The company had previously announced that its vaccine for children under 6 produced a similar antibody response as the adult vaccine, a positive sign.
================================================
WORLD COVID STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
512,290,667
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|512,290,667
|+186,590
|6,256,642
|+481
|466,141,631
|+258,327
|39,892,394
|41,507
|65,722
|802.7
|1
|USA
|82,954,768
|1,020,159
|80,623,433
|1,311,176
|1,565
|247,972
|3,050
|1,003,873,530
|3,000,821
|334,532,930
|2
|India
|43,072,486
|523,753
|42,530,622
|18,111
|698
|30,664
|373
|836,945,383
|595,826
|1,404,680,388
|3
|Brazil
|30,418,920
|663,289
|29,499,422
|256,209
|8,318
|141,281
|3,081
|63,776,166
|296,210
|215,307,551
|4
|France
|28,542,884
|145,711
|26,552,320
|1,844,853
|1,677
|435,528
|2,223
|266,484,045
|4,066,211
|65,536,206
|5
|Germany
|24,608,074
|135,608
|22,227,600
|+139,300
|2,244,866
|1,446
|292,010
|1,609
|122,332,384
|1,451,651
|84,271,199
|6
|UK
|22,025,925
|174,696
|21,130,857
|+19
|720,372
|310
|321,384
|2,549
|516,977,818
|7,543,310
|68,534,608
|7
|Russia
|18,167,281
|375,566
|17,517,922
|273,793
|2,300
|124,392
|2,572
|273,400,000
|1,871,984
|146,048,270
|8
|S. Korea
|17,194,616
|+50,551
|22,724
|+136
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|526
|334,855
|443
|15,804,065
|307,775
|51,349,433
|9
|Italy
|16,349,788
|163,244
|14,937,738
|1,248,806
|382
|271,140
|2,707
|213,009,371
|3,532,486
|60,300,137
|10
|Turkey
|15,028,397
|98,751
|14,927,975
|1,671
|975
|174,770
|1,148
|158,778,055
|1,846,480
|85,989,599
|11
|Spain
|11,833,457
|104,227
|11,347,449
|381,781
|339
|252,918
|2,228
|471,036,328
|10,067,522
|46,787,714
|12
|Vietnam
|10,638,632
|43,037
|9,242,303
|1,353,292
|629
|107,535
|435
|85,795,593
|867,222
|98,931,474
|13
|Argentina
|9,072,230
|128,542
|8,895,999
|47,689
|372
|197,437
|2,797
|35,716,069
|777,280
|45,950,062
|14
|Netherlands
|8,045,456
|22,239
|7,783,785
|239,432
|75
|467,655
|1,293
|21,107,399
|1,226,901
|17,203,828
|15
|Japan
|7,813,849
|+42,313
|29,506
|+39
|7,356,289
|+36,932
|428,054
|173
|62,127
|235
|48,589,480
|386,329
|125,772,339
|16
|Iran
|7,220,402
|141,058
|6,977,760
|101,584
|1,114
|84,009
|1,641
|50,914,586
|592,388
|85,948,099
|17
|Colombia
|6,092,167
|139,789
|5,925,828
|26,550
|342
|117,452
|2,695
|34,446,718
|664,107
|51,869,255
|18
|Indonesia
|6,046,072
|156,217
|5,881,490
|8,365
|2,771
|21,687
|560
|95,397,890
|342,193
|278,783,952
|19
|Poland
|5,994,818
|116,022
|5,334,574
|544,222
|1,321
|158,714
|3,072
|36,078,168
|955,176
|37,771,225
|20
|Australia
|5,889,048
|+41,696
|7,189
|+26
|5,509,057
|372,802
|137
|226,172
|276
|69,260,340
|2,659,975
|26,037,970
|21
|Mexico
|5,737,811
|+1,232
|324,254
|+33
|5,037,473
|+781
|376,084
|4,798
|43,668
|2,468
|15,794,055
|120,202
|131,396,426
|22
|Ukraine
|5,001,039
|108,380
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|177
|115,615
|2,506
|19,521,252
|451,296
|43,255,978
|23
|Malaysia
|4,443,318
|35,536
|4,354,006
|53,776
|84
|134,158
|1,073
|58,619,511
|1,769,904
|33,120,156
|24
|Thailand
|4,238,061
|+14,053
|28,403
|+129
|4,053,751
|+16,782
|155,907
|1,496
|60,441
|405
|17,270,775
|246,308
|70,118,531
|25
|Austria
|4,135,344
|+6,186
|18,138
|+21
|4,034,609
|+7,765
|82,597
|99
|454,440
|1,993
|182,842,386
|20,092,870
|9,099,864
|26
|Israel
|4,071,491
|10,695
|4,033,472
|27,324
|220
|436,574
|1,147
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|27
|Belgium
|4,056,448
|31,439
|3,788,380
|+19,596
|236,629
|150
|347,258
|2,691
|33,531,891
|2,870,547
|11,681,361
|28
|Czechia
|3,903,659
|+1,561
|40,143
|+8
|3,844,988
|+1,065
|18,528
|33
|363,296
|3,736
|55,186,195
|5,135,933
|10,745,115
|29
|Portugal
|3,791,744
|22,162
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|61
|373,842
|2,185
|41,165,855
|4,058,692
|10,142,640
|30
|South Africa
|3,780,444
|100,355
|3,640,571
|39,518
|192
|62,313
|1,654
|24,423,181
|402,567
|60,668,605
|31
|Canada
|3,741,119
|39,177
|3,448,330
|253,612
|471
|97,567
|1,022
|60,819,571
|1,586,156
|38,344,014
|32
|Philippines
|3,685,222
|60,267
|3,615,370
|9,585
|289
|32,835
|537
|29,519,689
|263,020
|112,233,503
|33
|Switzerland
|3,602,489
|13,836
|3,445,491
|+18,701
|143,162
|87
|410,786
|1,578
|20,767,523
|2,368,090
|8,769,737
|34
|Peru
|3,563,929
|212,798
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|324
|105,419
|6,294
|29,778,939
|880,848
|33,807,126
|35
|Chile
|3,553,956
|57,495
|3,401,004
|95,457
|239
|183,055
|2,961
|36,908,909
|1,901,086
|19,414,647
|36
|Greece
|3,309,962
|29,073
|3,195,503
|85,386
|260
|320,408
|2,814
|79,481,141
|7,693,855
|10,330,470
|37
|Denmark
|2,964,337
|6,135
|2,939,098
|19,104
|13
|508,524
|1,052
|127,196,800
|21,820,249
|5,829,301
|38
|Romania
|2,891,973
|65,471
|2,606,660
|219,842
|193
|152,174
|3,445
|22,663,841
|1,192,562
|19,004,331
|39
|Sweden
|2,500,917
|18,739
|2,468,078
|14,100
|21
|244,857
|1,835
|18,513,445
|1,812,591
|10,213,801
|40
|Iraq
|2,324,847
|25,209
|2,297,303
|2,335
|20
|55,534
|602
|18,470,495
|441,208
|41,863,426
|41
|Serbia
|2,005,072
|15,980
|1,972,747
|16,345
|25
|231,176
|1,842
|9,471,803
|1,092,056
|8,673,369
|42
|Bangladesh
|1,952,644
|29,127
|1,894,820
|28,697
|1,297
|11,646
|174
|13,982,774
|83,393
|167,673,489
|43
|Hungary
|1,901,017
|+1,384
|46,201
|+12
|1,804,295
|+2,482
|50,521
|41
|197,698
|4,805
|11,339,446
|1,179,259
|9,615,741
|44
|Slovakia
|1,779,096
|19,879
|1,739,914
|19,303
|70
|325,576
|3,638
|7,079,734
|1,295,598
|5,464,452
|45
|Jordan
|1,694,216
|14,048
|1,678,941
|1,227
|124
|163,104
|1,352
|16,670,254
|1,604,860
|10,387,355
|46
|Georgia
|1,654,945
|+148
|16,807
|+2
|1,636,800
|+280
|1,338
|416,313
|4,228
|16,885,842
|4,247,753
|3,975,241
|47
|Pakistan
|1,528,347
|+75
|30,371
|1,494,141
|3,835
|138
|6,683
|133
|28,137,765
|123,038
|228,690,978
|48
|Ireland
|1,516,153
|7,076
|1,441,736
|67,341
|36
|300,938
|1,404
|12,055,978
|2,392,962
|5,038,099
|49
|Norway
|1,425,464
|2,932
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|20
|259,253
|533
|11,002,430
|2,001,045
|5,498,341
|50
|Kazakhstan
|1,305,521
|+17
|13,660
|1,291,055
|+11
|806
|24
|68,048
|712
|11,575,012
|603,331
|19,185,171
|51
|Hong Kong
|1,203,481
|9,287
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|115
|158,194
|1,221
|44,972,952
|5,911,579
|7,607,604
|52
|Singapore
|1,193,250
|1,334
|1,122,264
|69,652
|6
|201,086
|225
|23,712,995
|3,996,106
|5,934,026
|53
|Morocco
|1,164,865
|16,069
|1,148,406
|390
|293
|30,893
|426
|11,237,010
|298,015
|37,706,217
|54
|Bulgaria
|1,155,975
|36,901
|974,185
|144,889
|86
|168,673
|5,384
|9,834,317
|1,434,968
|6,853,334
|55
|Croatia
|1,120,766
|15,817
|1,098,860
|6,089
|24
|276,103
|3,897
|4,780,298
|1,177,636
|4,059,231
|56
|Cuba
|1,102,559
|8,525
|1,093,026
|1,008
|23
|97,450
|753
|12,920,253
|1,141,966
|11,314,043
|57
|Lebanon
|1,096,763
|10,382
|1,081,031
|5,350
|186
|162,007
|1,534
|4,795,578
|708,372
|6,769,861
|58
|Lithuania
|1,057,675
|+527
|9,090
|+3
|1,022,618
|+1,124
|25,967
|29
|398,636
|3,426
|8,242,836
|3,106,710
|2,653,236
|59
|Tunisia
|1,040,193
|28,550
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|86,369
|2,371
|4,572,976
|379,704
|12,043,534
|60
|Finland
|1,023,013
|3,939
|46,000
|973,074
|24
|184,115
|709
|10,720,282
|1,929,366
|5,556,375
|61
|Slovenia
|1,007,821
|6,588
|987,666
|13,567
|26
|484,656
|3,168
|2,644,271
|1,271,615
|2,079,458
|62
|Belarus
|979,346
|6,940
|928,536
|43,870
|103,704
|735
|13,135,844
|1,390,968
|9,443,670
|63
|Nepal
|978,793
|11,951
|966,593
|249
|32,529
|397
|5,633,459
|187,222
|30,089,710
|64
|New Zealand
|923,847
|+8,325
|696
|+13
|869,922
|+9,438
|53,229
|184,692
|139
|7,075,276
|1,414,461
|5,002,100
|65
|Bolivia
|904,883
|+125
|21,910
|858,053
|+576
|24,920
|220
|75,643
|1,832
|2,699,040
|225,623
|11,962,592
|66
|UAE
|898,045
|2,302
|881,148
|14,595
|88,847
|228
|155,438,379
|15,378,173
|10,107,727
|67
|Uruguay
|895,775
|7,197
|886,654
|1,924
|18
|256,256
|2,059
|6,091,188
|1,742,517
|3,495,626
|68
|Ecuador
|869,124
|35,588
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|759
|47,938
|1,963
|2,470,170
|136,246
|18,130,244
|69
|Costa Rica
|852,074
|8,405
|832,853
|10,816
|45
|164,534
|1,623
|4,291,131
|828,608
|5,178,721
|70
|Guatemala
|844,989
|17,545
|825,142
|2,302
|5
|45,630
|947
|4,444,867
|240,027
|18,518,162
|71
|Latvia
|821,602
|5,759
|807,957
|7,886
|11
|444,522
|3,116
|7,170,689
|3,879,649
|1,848,283
|72
|Azerbaijan
|792,521
|9,707
|782,675
|139
|76,904
|942
|6,801,484
|659,993
|10,305,392
|73
|Panama
|774,549
|8,184
|761,123
|5,242
|8
|174,516
|1,844
|5,858,021
|1,319,885
|4,438,281
|74
|Saudi Arabia
|753,822
|9,085
|741,389
|3,348
|45
|21,057
|254
|41,872,220
|1,169,621
|35,799,805
|75
|Sri Lanka
|663,301
|16,504
|646,118
|679
|30,742
|765
|6,486,117
|300,610
|21,576,547
|76
|Paraguay
|649,034
|18,795
|624,673
|5,566
|5
|89,008
|2,578
|2,623,300
|359,757
|7,291,876
|77
|Kuwait
|631,409
|2,555
|628,090
|764
|8
|143,979
|583
|8,007,805
|1,826,005
|4,385,424
|78
|Myanmar
|612,843
|19,434
|591,794
|1,615
|11,128
|353
|7,935,826
|144,096
|55,073,214
|79
|Palestine
|581,940
|5,353
|576,242
|345
|17
|109,449
|1,007
|3,078,533
|578,998
|5,317,005
|80
|Dominican Republic
|579,248
|4,376
|574,601
|271
|6
|52,441
|396
|3,274,131
|296,415
|11,045,758
|81
|Estonia
|571,625
|2,537
|509,742
|59,346
|1
|430,390
|1,910
|3,322,155
|2,501,327
|1,328,157
|82
|Bahrain
|567,988
|1,475
|562,988
|3,525
|4
|313,969
|815
|9,715,743
|5,370,609
|1,809,058
|83
|Venezuela
|522,271
|5,707
|515,653
|911
|230
|18,462
|202
|3,359,014
|118,737
|28,289,416
|84
|Moldova
|516,986
|11,489
|504,142
|1,355
|49
|128,702
|2,860
|3,216,305
|800,691
|4,016,912
|85
|Egypt
|515,645
|24,613
|442,182
|48,850
|122
|4,872
|233
|3,693,367
|34,894
|105,843,882
|86
|Libya
|501,904
|6,430
|490,973
|4,501
|101
|71,281
|913
|2,477,219
|351,817
|7,041,215
|87
|Ethiopia
|470,515
|7,510
|455,292
|7,713
|13
|3,916
|63
|4,781,317
|39,798
|120,140,247
|88
|Cyprus
|470,481
|1,011
|124,370
|345,100
|60
|384,586
|826
|9,477,138
|7,746,905
|1,223,345
|89
|Mongolia
|469,830
|+76
|2,179
|+2
|313,256
|154,395
|192
|139,238
|646
|4,030,048
|1,194,339
|3,374,291
|90
|Armenia
|422,865
|+7
|8,622
|411,038
|+224
|3,205
|142,220
|2,900
|3,048,431
|1,025,263
|2,973,316
|91
|Honduras
|422,275
|10,892
|131,100
|280,283
|105
|41,436
|1,069
|1,263,329
|123,964
|10,191,067
|92
|Oman
|389,126
|4,258
|384,243
|625
|4
|72,833
|797
|25,000,000
|4,679,269
|5,342,715
|93
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|377,043
|15,764
|192,218
|169,061
|116,238
|4,860
|1,757,543
|541,831
|3,243,710
|94
|Réunion
|374,295
|742
|355,605
|17,948
|10
|412,704
|818
|1,603,660
|1,768,223
|906,933
|95
|Qatar
|364,498
|677
|363,187
|634
|3
|129,816
|241
|3,434,710
|1,223,272
|2,807,805
|96
|Kenya
|323,745
|5,649
|317,932
|164
|5,789
|101
|3,593,253
|64,252
|55,924,655
|97
|Zambia
|319,594
|3,976
|314,690
|928
|16,542
|206
|3,423,665
|177,210
|19,319,786
|98
|North Macedonia
|309,434
|9,278
|299,653
|503
|148,537
|4,454
|2,015,726
|967,602
|2,083,218
|99
|Botswana
|305,859
|2,688
|303,026
|145
|1
|125,457
|1,103
|2,026,898
|831,392
|2,437,957
|100
|Albania
|275,002
|3,496
|271,095
|411
|2
|95,750
|1,217
|1,804,298
|628,220
|2,872,082
|101
|Algeria
|265,776
|6,875
|178,353
|80,548
|6
|5,868
|152
|230,861
|5,097
|45,290,856
|102
|Nigeria
|255,716
|3,143
|249,896
|2,677
|11
|1,187
|15
|5,075,820
|23,562
|215,427,396
|103
|Zimbabwe
|247,784
|5,469
|241,603
|712
|12
|16,241
|358
|2,251,091
|147,551
|15,256,386
|104
|Uzbekistan
|238,577
|+21
|1,637
|236,650
|+45
|290
|23
|6,945
|48
|1,377,915
|40,112
|34,351,302
|105
|Luxembourg
|237,248
|1,064
|226,196
|9,988
|3
|368,113
|1,651
|4,225,009
|6,555,514
|644,497
|106
|Montenegro
|235,062
|2,714
|231,629
|719
|6
|374,177
|4,320
|2,449,879
|3,899,771
|628,211
|107
|Mozambique
|225,379
|2,201
|223,113
|65
|13
|6,861
|67
|1,311,778
|39,936
|32,847,097
|108
|China
|214,243
|+5,659
|4,975
|+52
|180,951
|+2,796
|28,317
|417
|149
|3
|160,000,000
|111,163
|1,439,323,776
|109
|Laos
|207,196
|+315
|743
|+3
|7,660
|198,793
|27,746
|99
|1,232,128
|164,998
|7,467,552
|110
|Kyrgyzstan
|200,992
|2,991
|196,400
|1,601
|131
|29,910
|445
|1,907,195
|283,812
|6,719,928
|111
|Iceland
|185,353
|119
|75,685
|109,549
|536,833
|345
|1,953,616
|5,658,211
|345,271
|112
|Maldives
|179,171
|298
|163,687
|15,186
|25
|321,178
|534
|2,213,831
|3,968,470
|557,855
|113
|Afghanistan
|178,850
|7,683
|161,849
|9,318
|1,124
|4,414
|190
|943,572
|23,285
|40,522,216
|114
|Uganda
|164,069
|3,596
|100,205
|60,268
|2
|3,392
|74
|2,612,795
|54,021
|48,366,369
|115
|El Salvador
|162,089
|4,128
|150,662
|7,299
|8
|24,763
|631
|1,950,448
|297,973
|6,545,730
|116
|Ghana
|161,170
|1,445
|159,679
|46
|1
|4,997
|45
|2,435,325
|75,509
|32,252,205
|117
|Namibia
|158,545
|4,025
|153,662
|858
|60,408
|1,534
|1,004,453
|382,711
|2,624,576
|118
|Martinique
|153,253
|926
|104
|152,223
|8
|408,963
|2,471
|828,928
|2,212,032
|374,736
|119
|Trinidad and Tobago
|146,942
|3,821
|134,973
|8,148
|18
|104,382
|2,714
|703,591
|499,805
|1,407,730
|120
|Brunei
|141,629
|218
|140,575
|836
|2
|318,197
|490
|717,784
|1,612,643
|445,098
|121
|Guadeloupe
|140,130
|854
|2,250
|137,026
|19
|350,108
|2,134
|938,039
|2,343,644
|400,248
|122
|Cambodia
|136,246
|+6
|3,056
|133,050
|+27
|140
|7,949
|178
|2,951,847
|172,222
|17,139,750
|123
|Jamaica
|129,862
|2,955
|83,256
|43,651
|43,510
|990
|993,904
|333,002
|2,984,675
|124
|Rwanda
|129,785
|1,458
|45,522
|82,805
|9,588
|108
|5,254,153
|388,165
|13,535,878
|125
|Cameroon
|119,780
|1,927
|117,791
|62
|13
|4,317
|69
|1,751,774
|63,134
|27,747,078
|126
|Taiwan
|100,753
|+12,313
|862
|+2
|25,975
|+575
|73,916
|4,216
|36
|14,683,203
|614,484
|23,895,177
|127
|Angola
|99,194
|1,900
|97,149
|145
|2,857
|55
|1,499,795
|43,191
|34,724,374
|128
|Malta
|91,427
|698
|86,356
|4,373
|4
|206,064
|1,573
|1,879,995
|4,237,258
|443,682
|129
|DRC
|87,023
|1,337
|50,930
|34,756
|921
|14
|846,704
|8,959
|94,510,169
|130
|Senegal
|85,994
|1,966
|84,011
|17
|4,901
|112
|1,067,695
|60,851
|17,545,993
|131
|Malawi
|85,767
|2,634
|82,066
|1,067
|67
|4,282
|132
|573,536
|28,636
|20,028,530
|132
|Ivory Coast
|81,920
|799
|81,090
|31
|2,972
|29
|1,499,410
|54,394
|27,565,705
|133
|French Guiana
|80,859
|395
|11,254
|69,210
|2
|258,538
|1,263
|627,211
|2,005,439
|312,755
|134
|Suriname
|79,336
|1,328
|49,401
|28,607
|133,071
|2,227
|235,950
|395,762
|596,192
|135
|Channel Islands
|74,351
|169
|73,141
|1,041
|420,590
|956
|1,252,808
|7,086,900
|176,778
|136
|French Polynesia
|72,720
|648
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|256,182
|2,283
|283,861
|137
|Eswatini
|70,528
|1,397
|68,818
|313
|11
|59,668
|1,182
|1,014,310
|858,122
|1,182,011
|138
|Barbados
|69,345
|390
|65,085
|3,870
|240,769
|1,354
|646,867
|2,245,949
|288,015
|139
|Fiji
|64,634
|862
|62,763
|1,009
|71,162
|949
|507,722
|559,005
|908,260
|140
|Madagascar
|64,152
|1,391
|59,370
|3,391
|14
|2,213
|48
|422,372
|14,572
|28,985,069
|141
|Guyana
|63,457
|1,228
|62,130
|99
|1
|79,976
|1,548
|594,884
|749,739
|793,455
|142
|Sudan
|62,117
|4,931
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1,359
|108
|562,941
|12,315
|45,710,503
|143
|New Caledonia
|60,517
|312
|60,102
|103
|9
|208,327
|1,074
|98,964
|340,680
|290,490
|144
|Bhutan
|58,876
|20
|56,583
|2,273
|2
|74,805
|25
|2,294,999
|2,915,914
|787,060
|145
|Mauritania
|58,686
|982
|57,694
|10
|12,046
|202
|802,899
|164,805
|4,871,819
|146
|Belize
|57,491
|676
|56,597
|218
|6
|139,965
|1,646
|538,960
|1,312,127
|410,753
|147
|Cabo Verde
|56,016
|401
|55,550
|65
|23
|98,799
|707
|400,982
|707,237
|566,970
|148
|Syria
|55,810
|3,150
|52,148
|512
|3,054
|172
|146,269
|8,004
|18,273,504
|149
|Gabon
|47,602
|304
|47,285
|13
|20,507
|131
|1,593,622
|686,548
|2,321,209
|150
|Papua New Guinea
|43,800
|649
|43,100
|51
|7
|4,732
|70
|249,149
|26,920
|9,255,185
|151
|Seychelles
|42,474
|166
|41,727
|581
|427,072
|1,669
|99,454
|152
|Curaçao
|41,966
|273
|41,251
|442
|3
|253,856
|1,651
|496,693
|3,004,543
|165,314
|153
|Andorra
|41,349
|153
|40,689
|507
|14
|533,604
|1,974
|249,838
|3,224,132
|77,490
|154
|Burundi
|39,634
|38
|773
|38,823
|3,162
|3
|345,742
|27,583
|12,534,450
|155
|Mauritius
|37,614
|990
|35,855
|769
|29,487
|776
|358,675
|281,180
|1,275,606
|156
|Mayotte
|37,038
|187
|2,964
|33,887
|130,058
|657
|176,919
|621,246
|284,781
|157
|Togo
|36,985
|273
|36,688
|24
|4,285
|32
|729,891
|84,562
|8,631,461
|158
|Guinea
|36,459
|440
|35,976
|43
|8
|2,646
|32
|660,107
|47,902
|13,780,302
|159
|Faeroe Islands
|34,658
|28
|7,693
|26,937
|5
|704,417
|569
|778,000
|15,812,687
|49,201
|160
|Aruba
|34,589
|212
|34,251
|126
|2
|321,486
|1,970
|177,885
|1,653,345
|107,591
|161
|Tanzania
|33,872
|803
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|539
|13
|62,826,779
|162
|Bahamas
|33,527
|789
|32,342
|396
|11
|83,801
|1,972
|229,817
|574,430
|400,078
|163
|Lesotho
|32,910
|697
|24,155
|8,058
|15,144
|321
|431,221
|198,433
|2,173,136
|164
|Mali
|30,804
|731
|29,885
|188
|1,445
|34
|665,666
|31,236
|21,311,010
|165
|Haiti
|30,655
|835
|29,479
|341
|2,630
|72
|132,422
|11,362
|11,655,326
|166
|Isle of Man
|28,416
|87
|26,794
|1,535
|330,992
|1,013
|150,753
|1,755,984
|85,851
|167
|Benin
|26,952
|163
|25,506
|1,283
|5
|2,122
|13
|604,310
|47,582
|12,700,412
|168
|Somalia
|26,485
|1,350
|13,182
|11,953
|1,586
|81
|400,466
|23,981
|16,699,185
|169
|Congo
|24,079
|385
|20,178
|3,516
|4,177
|67
|347,815
|60,332
|5,764,994
|170
|Saint Lucia
|23,361
|368
|22,802
|191
|1
|126,171
|1,988
|143,281
|773,852
|185,153
|171
|Timor-Leste
|22,863
|130
|22,722
|11
|16,760
|95
|262,493
|192,429
|1,364,104
|172
|Cayman Islands
|22,223
|27
|8,553
|13,643
|1
|331,064
|402
|222,773
|3,318,729
|67,126
|173
|Burkina Faso
|20,853
|382
|20,439
|32
|950
|17
|248,995
|11,346
|21,945,146
|174
|Nicaragua
|18,491
|225
|4,225
|14,041
|2,732
|33
|6,767,893
|175
|Gibraltar
|17,706
|102
|16,579
|1,025
|525,822
|3,029
|534,283
|15,866,807
|33,673
|176
|South Sudan
|17,456
|138
|13,514
|3,804
|1
|1,527
|12
|379,731
|33,215
|11,432,401
|177
|Tajikistan
|17,388
|124
|17,264
|0
|1,752
|12
|9,927,105
|178
|Liechtenstein
|17,163
|84
|16,948
|131
|1
|447,804
|2,192
|102,174
|2,665,849
|38,327
|179
|San Marino
|16,186
|114
|15,702
|370
|4
|475,206
|3,347
|149,271
|4,382,461
|34,061
|180
|Equatorial Guinea
|15,907
|183
|15,698
|26
|5
|10,699
|123
|310,972
|209,162
|1,486,752
|181
|Djibouti
|15,611
|189
|15,411
|11
|15,394
|186
|303,924
|299,690
|1,014,128
|182
|Solomon Islands
|14,786
|141
|13,307
|1,338
|2
|20,608
|197
|5,117
|7,132
|717,505
|183
|CAR
|14,649
|113
|6,859
|7,677
|2
|2,940
|23
|81,294
|16,316
|4,982,461
|184
|Grenada
|14,629
|220
|14,029
|380
|4
|128,923
|1,939
|149,943
|1,321,421
|113,471
|185
|Bermuda
|13,488
|131
|12,981
|376
|218,041
|2,118
|876,273
|14,165,422
|61,860
|186
|Dominica
|12,033
|63
|11,929
|41
|166,406
|871
|188,110
|2,601,402
|72,311
|187
|Gambia
|11,995
|365
|11,591
|39
|4,722
|144
|155,686
|61,292
|2,540,074
|188
|Greenland
|11,971
|21
|2,761
|9,189
|4
|210,206
|369
|164,926
|2,896,030
|56,949
|189
|Yemen
|11,818
|2,149
|9,009
|660
|23
|381
|69
|265,253
|8,551
|31,020,232
|190
|Monaco
|11,736
|54
|11,519
|163
|4
|295,260
|1,359
|54,960
|1,382,711
|39,748
|191
|Saint Martin
|10,462
|63
|1,399
|9,000
|7
|262,436
|1,580
|112,382
|2,819,064
|39,865
|192
|Tonga
|10,065
|11
|8,836
|1,218
|93,303
|102
|438,786
|4,067,579
|107,874
|193
|Sint Maarten
|10,036
|86
|9,878
|72
|10
|229,337
|1,965
|62,056
|1,418,066
|43,761
|194
|Eritrea
|9,734
|103
|9,631
|0
|2,677
|28
|23,693
|6,517
|3,635,682
|195
|Caribbean Netherlands
|9,713
|34
|9,590
|89
|364,247
|1,275
|30,126
|1,129,753
|26,666
|196
|Samoa
|8,995
|16
|1,605
|7,374
|4
|44,793
|80
|62,450
|310,987
|200,812
|197
|Niger
|8,924
|309
|8,518
|97
|1
|346
|12
|249,920
|9,687
|25,798,932
|198
|Guinea-Bissau
|8,190
|171
|7,528
|491
|6
|3,990
|83
|133,722
|65,149
|2,052,560
|199
|Comoros
|8,100
|160
|7,933
|7
|8,967
|177
|903,279
|200
|Sierra Leone
|7,681
|125
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|929
|15
|259,958
|31,427
|8,271,923
|201
|Antigua and Barbuda
|7,604
|136
|7,434
|34
|1
|76,496
|1,368
|18,901
|190,143
|99,404
|202
|Liberia
|7,434
|294
|5,747
|1,393
|2
|1,410
|56
|139,824
|26,513
|5,273,788
|203
|Chad
|7,411
|193
|4,874
|2,344
|429
|11
|191,341
|11,071
|17,282,572
|204
|Vanuatu
|7,151
|13
|6,625
|513
|3
|22,333
|41
|24,976
|78,003
|320,193
|205
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|6,784
|106
|6,641
|37
|60,799
|950
|98,908
|886,423
|111,581
|206
|British Virgin Islands
|6,355
|62
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|207,700
|2,026
|103,049
|3,367,945
|30,597
|207
|Turks and Caicos
|5,963
|36
|5,862
|65
|4
|150,315
|907
|488,787
|12,321,326
|39,670
|208
|Sao Tome and Principe
|5,957
|73
|5,880
|4
|26,293
|322
|29,036
|128,161
|226,559
|209
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|5,562
|43
|5,518
|1
|103,224
|798
|65,141
|1,208,934
|53,883
|210
|Cook Islands
|4,990
|1
|4,615
|374
|283,636
|57
|16,479
|936,679
|17,593
|211
|St. Barth
|4,544
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|457,511
|604
|78,646
|7,918,445
|9,932
|212
|Palau
|4,486
|6
|3,913
|567
|1
|245,795
|329
|45,500
|2,493,014
|18,251
|213
|Kiribati
|3,080
|13
|2,599
|468
|3
|25,085
|106
|122,782
|214
|Anguilla
|2,788
|9
|2,766
|13
|4
|182,856
|590
|51,382
|3,369,974
|15,247
|215
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|2,641
|1
|2,449
|191
|1
|459,864
|174
|22,941
|3,994,602
|5,743
|216
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|217
|Wallis and Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|9
|41,724
|643
|20,508
|1,884,753
|10,881
|218
|Montserrat
|216
|2
|175
|39
|43,226
|400
|9,908
|1,982,790
|4,997
|219
|Falkland Islands
|128
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|34,934
|8,632
|2,355,895
|3,664
|220
|Macao
|82
|82
|0
|123
|5,375
|8,077
|665,432
|221
|Vatican City
|29
|29
|0
|36,025
|805
|222
|Marshall Islands
|17
|14
|+7
|3
|284
|59,916
|223
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|9
|0
|16
|2
|624,037
|224
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|225
|Niue
|8
|7
|1
|4,860
|1,646
|226
|Nauru
|4
|3
|1
|365
|10,948
|227
|Micronesia
|3
|1
|2
|26
|117,216
|228
|Saint Helena
|2
|2
|0
|327
|6,110
|Total:
|512,290,667
|+186,590
|6,256,642
|+481
|466,141,631
|+258,327
|39,892,394
|41,507
|65,722.1
|802.7
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
[back to top ↑]
Latest News
April 29 (GMT)
Updates
- 42,313 new cases and 39 new deaths