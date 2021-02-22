BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis implemented its vaccine rollout plan on February 22, at the Newtown Dental Clinic during a brief ceremony held as part of the Government’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout and Awareness Campaign Launch.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, one of the first persons to take the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine against the deadly Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), said that although a vaccine is available, persons should not let their guard down as the virus is still active.

“We are proud of the accomplishments to date, and even as we rejoice at this significant watershed moment, the country at large must be reminded it is not over,” said the Hon. Dr. Harris. “It is not over until we achieve herd immunity; it is not over until our neighbours achieve herd immunity. “Therefore, we must all continue to take the prescriptions given: wearing our masks, hand hygiene, physical and social distancing. We must take them to heart and abide by them even as we buildout.”

Prime Minister Harris encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

“We want everyone to come forward in his or her self-interest and be vaccinated,” said Dr. Harris. “That way you not only save your life, you make an effort to save the lives of your loved ones. I want to invite everyone, adding that the vaccine is being offered for free.

Other Federal Cabinet ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards, and the Minister of Health et al, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, were among the more-than-50 persons to take the COVID-19 vaccine today. Additionally, frontline workers, the Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy, and members of the National COVID-19 Taskforce were also vaccinated.